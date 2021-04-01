Cyberpunk 2077's return to the PlayStation Store is in Sony's hands

CD Projekt Red may have rolled out its huge 1.2 patch for Cyberpunk 2077, which aims to fix over some of the game's major issues, but when the dystopian RPG will return to the PlayStation Store remains up to Sony.

Speaking in a recent investor call (via Game Informer), SVP of business development Michał Nowakowski explained that while the recent patch brings Cyberpunk 2077 closer to returning to the PlayStation Store, the ball is ultimately in Sony's court as to when.

"We have pushed several patches. We have just published a really big one yesterday and we have published several hotfixes. Each and every one of them brings us closer to going back to the PSN store," Nowakowski said. "However, the final decision, you have to understand, belongs to Sony. We do believe we’re closer than further, but of course, the final call is theirs, so let’s wait and see."

Removal from PS Store

Sony removed Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store in December 2020, following the controversy surrounding the game's graphical issues and bugs, and offered full refunds for those who bought the game from the digital store.

"[Sony Interactive Entertainment] strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store," said Sony's official statement, which went on to declare that "SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice."

Following the rocky launch, CD Projekt apologized for the state of Cyberpunk 2077's PS4 and Xbox One versions and promised to "fix bug and crashes and improve the overall experience". Since then the developer has rolled out small patches and one large patch in an effort to "fix" the game.

Uncertain future

Until Cyberpunk 2077 is relisted on the PS Store, PlayStation owners are unable to buy the game digitally - however, the game is still available on Steam and Microsoft Store for Xbox and PC players.

Those on PlayStation who already own Cyberpunk 2077 digitally, and didn't get it refunded, can continue to play it and the game can still be bought physically for PS4.

It remains unclear when Sony will decide to list Cyberpunk 2077 on the PlayStation Store again, allowing the game to be bought digitally for PS4.