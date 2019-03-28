Cyberpunk 2077 developer has big plans for E3 2019

Cyberpunk 2077 is going to have a big presence at E3 2019, if recent comments from developer CD Projekt Red are anything to go by.

The highly-anticipated title – an open-world sci-fi dystopian from the creators of the Witcher games – currently has no release date, and could be arriving anywhere between late 2019 and 2021.

That uncertainty, however, hasn't stopped CD Projekt Red showing off their dynamic open-world game to the world so far. The developer released a 48-minute gameplay demo of Cyberpunk 2077 last year, showing a stylish neo-noir game full of complex quest systems, high-tech weaponry, and a rich narrative world to boot.

And now CD Projekt Red has live-streamed a presentation of its annual financial results, in which it teased "a strong show" at this year's E3, the massive annual gaming expo in Los Angeles:

"Last year's E3 has been the most important one so far throughout the whole of CD Projekt's history. But this year's one is going to be the most important one ever. We have really prepared a strong show."

E3's company

We'd be excited to see more of Cyberpunk 2077, obviously, but the comments are also good news for those worried about Sony's decision to pull out of this year's E3 expo.

There will be a sizeable hole to fill, and unless other console makers and developers have some meaty announcements – say, Microsoft's rumored Xbox Scarlett console, and plans for two new Nintendo Switch models – 2019 could risk feeling like a dud year for the expo.

But right now, an announcement about Cyberpunk 2077 – such us a firmer release date, or even some more gameplay footage – seems all but certain.

Via DualShockers