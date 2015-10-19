MacBook display damaged by Staingate? Apple's finally got your back

It took several months, but Apple has finally set up a ‘Quality Program’ to address the anti-reflective coating issues that many have experienced on their MacBook and MacBook Pro Retina displays.

The issue, known online as ‘Staingate’, turns once-beautiful Retina displays into horrible, blotchy messes due to the wearing out or delaminating of their anti-reflective coating.

According to MacRumors, Apple has heard your pleas and will replace affected Retina displays free of charge within three years of purchase (or one year from October 16, 2015 – whichever is longer).

All-purpose stain remover

The site also states that customers who’ve already incurred out-of-warranty costs over the matter will be eligible for a refund through AppleCare support, which should provide a huge sigh of relief to those affected people.

Eligible customers whose screens have been affected by Staingate need only to book themselves a Genius Bar appointment or visit an Apple Authorized Service Provider to get the issue sorted out.

Apple will reportedly not be advertising the Quality Program publicly, but may contact some customers directly.