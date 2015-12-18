5 computing innovations that shaped 2015

Even though Windows 10 looks similar to previous versions of Windows, the operating system signals a new era for Microsoft.

First, for Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 users, Windows 10 is available as a free upgrade during the first year of release. Microsoft is also shifting its strategy. Instead of delivering Windows as a standalone software product, Microsoft is entering the software as a service business. Under this model, Microsoft promises to release new features, improvements and security updates.

Second, Microsoft is showing that it is rallying its energy around a single platform. Windows 10 will be available for desktops, laptops, tablets, convertibles, Xbox and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Instead of maintaining separate OSes for different product categories, unifying development around Windows 10 will hopefully mean that we'll see more apps for Windows phones and tablets.

Third, and probably the biggest feature of Windows 10, is Continuum. With Continuum, Microsoft promises that you'll have the same great experience regardless of your computing device's form factor.

Convertible notebooks will automatically switch between laptop mode and tablet mode for the optimal experience. Continuum is also present on Windows 10 Mobile phones as well. Once you connect Microsoft's Lumia 950 to a display dock, you'll see a bigger desktop interface. Instead of seeing a blown up smartphone display mirrored onto your large display, you'll get an experience that's similar to a Windows PC for enhanced productivity. Continuum for Windows 10 Mobile is like having a PC in your pocket.