Computex 2007: Corsair unveils DDR3

Corsair has today unveiled what it claims is the world's fastest production DDR3 memory rated at an impressive 1,600MHz. It also showed off the brand new Corsair Dominator RAM sticks running at 2,000MHz. Current DDR2 memory typically runs at speeds below 1,000MHz - half as fast.

The upcoming generation of DDR3 Dominators range from 1GB modules running at over 2,000MHz and 2GB modules showing performance promise for 64-bit based applications. All DDR3 products have been developed to support the new Intel P35 and X38 Express platforms. They ensure an extreme user experience whether for gaming or applications with high computing needs.

The TWIN3X2048-1600C10D Dominator will be available shortly after the Computex 2007 show finishes in Taipei. All DDR3 modules operate at lower memory voltages to deliver better performance with the same amount of power when compared to DDR2.

"Corsair is supporting the industry's transition to DDR3 with a full line of highly-engineered memory solutions. Our partnerships with leading technology companies and suppliers have allowed us to be first-to-market with the world's fastest DDR3 memory currently in production and demonstrating our next generation Dominator running at 2GHz," said Jack Peterson at Corsair.