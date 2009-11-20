MSI's H57 'Clarkdale' MoBo pictures surface

MSI's H57 motherboard in all its glory

MSI's next-gen H57 motherboard has appeared online, with the Clarkdale-ready board featuring a whole range of snazzy features.

We have pictures of the H57M-ED65 uATX board – with a bigger brother clearly likely to surface at some point soon.

The H57 board features DrMOS, Superpipe and, as you would expect, MSI Auto Overclocking Processor.

It's built with the 32nm Intel Clarkdale processors in mind (Core i5 and Core i3), set to arrive in the new year.

Clarkdale, of course, incorporates many of the north bridge components including on-chip graphics and should allow for compact systems.