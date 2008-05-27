Cooler Master makes play for PSU market

Cooler Master has unveiled its latest PSU announcing that the ‘world’s first-ever 80 Plus Silver certified high wattage power supply’ boasts an 88% efficiency.

Cooler Master is hoping that their UCP 900 will move the company in a whole new direction, and allow people to see past their better known cases and computer cooling systems.

Reputation

“Cooler Master has long built a strong reputation based on industry-leading designs in coolers and computer cases, while its power supplies have often been over-shadowed,” reads the press release

“Today, marks a new era in the company’s foray into the market of power supplies.”

The company states that the high efficiency rating is achieved through innovative circuit board layout and superior components.