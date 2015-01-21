Morgan 3 Wheeler finally approved for Australia

If you're looking for something a little more steampunk in appearance than the latest from Hyundai and Tesla, boutique British car maker Morgan may have just the thing for you.

After a three-year wait, the charmingly insane-looking Morgan 3 Wheeler has finally received Australian Design Rule approval, meaning it will be hitting our roads in July with a starting price of $90,000.

The 3 Wheeler had to undergo a number of modifications in order to qualify for vehicle – rather than motorcycle – classification.

Ch-ch-changes

The most dramatic change to the Australian model is the redesigned induction system, which, along with noise deadening covers atop the engine, keeps the M3W from exceeding noise restrictions.

Other local additions include wind deflectors, larger rear-view mirrors, an extra brake light, a reverse light, and a collapsible steering column with padded steering wheel.

The M3W is backed by a 30-month/48,000km warranty and can be ordered from 11 dealerships nationally. The $90,000 starting price will be reviewed on a monthly basis due to the fluctuations in the Australian dollar.