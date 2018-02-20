Australian juice chain offers you the chance to Boost your Bitcoin bank

The cryptocurrency craze has even crept into the world of fruit juice as Boost Juice Australia starts up a competition that offers Bitcoin as its sole prize.

Each week for the next four weeks, anyone purchasing a Boost Juice will be given a unique code to enter into the company’s app. You’ll then have to guess the monetary value that Bitcoin will hit at exactly 12PM on Monday of the following week.

The contestant who guesses closest to the correct value will win a single Bitcoin (worth just under $15,000 at the time of writing), with four winners to be announced in total and four Bitcoin to be given away.