Another rumor points to super-fast storage for the OnePlus 7 Pro

Updated: the inclusion of UFS 3.0 was just confirmed by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau in a tweet. Our original story continues below...

We're just days away from the official OnePlus 7 unveiling on May 14, and the rumors and teasers continue to roll on. Today's tidbit of information is about the ultra-fast UFS 3.0 storage that is apparently heading to the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Sources speaking to the usually reliable XDA Developers say the Pro model will be the first phone to use the storage standard, which was announced last year.

The key improvements are in read and write speeds, so that means whenever the OnePlus 7 Pro needs to save something to the internal storage, or dredge something up that's previously been saved, it should all happen very, very quickly.

It's actually a rumor we've heard in previous specs leaks, so we'd say this has a very good chance of coming to pass – although it might push up the price premium on the Pro model at the same time.

Storage upgrade

UFS stands for Universal Flash Storage, and the third generation of the technology improves the connections between storage and phone, which in theory should make everything happen more quickly.

UFS 3.0 chips can also handle higher temperatures, which might come in handy if you're pushing your phone with some high-level gaming.

We're hearing that the OnePlus 7 Pro is going to come with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The standard OnePlus 7 is being tipped to match those storage levels, but might not have the UFS 3.0 upgrade.

Whatever the specs and designs in the pipeline, we'll know for sure when OnePlus reveals all on May 14. As always, we'll bring you the announcements as they happen.