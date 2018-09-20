AMD: Our EPYC battle against Intel is only just starting

AMD has revealed more on its processor work as it gets up for the launch of its next-generation hardware.

One year on from the launch of its first-generation EPYC server chips, the company updated media on how the platform is comparing against its great rival Intel.

The company is due to reveal the second raft of its chips, codenamed Rome, later this year, with a public launch set for next year.

The launch plays a critical part of AMD’s ongoing campaign to take on Intel in the battle for market supremacy, and the company is increasingly bullish about its value proposition versus the competition.

"The value proposition for EPYC is so severely superior to what the competition is building that we're doubling down and focusing energy on winning market share in this space", Daniel Bounds, senior director of AMD’s data centre and embedded solutions group, said at a media briefing in London today.

Bounds presented an update on the first year performance of EPYC, which launched last June as part of a high-end campaign to topple Intel’s dominance in the data centre space.

He noted that EPYC has already been able to capture a significant proportion of several key markets, and has a great opportunity in the virtualization and cloud space, which according to IDC represents 55 percent of the overall 2 socket server market.

Part of this is thanks to EPYC’s ability to reducing licensing costs and overall total cost of ownership (TCO), potentially saving companies hundreds of thousands.

EPYC also offers sturdier security protection against threats such as Foreshadow, Bounds noted, unlike Intel’s offerings, which required signficiant patching to be secure.

"Our view is you can either choose performance, or you can choose security - our view is that EPYC is the only choice, as you don't need to choose,” he noted.

“We're in a constant state of expansion with our partner network” he added, “the broader ecosystem really matters to us...that's how we win.”