Amazing Amazon deal knocks 55% off the Oral-B Genius 9000 electric toothbrush

Did you know that Oral-B has a range of ‘smart’ toothbrushes? Ones apparently so smart, in fact, that they're considered geniuses. We're not so sure they quite meet that criteria, but regardless, if you’re in the market for a new electric toothbrush, now’s a great time to snag a deal, with Amazon discounting the well-reviewed Oral-B Genius 9000 by over 50% off its regular price.

Packing a round rotary head, Oral-B reckons the Genius 9000 can remove up to 100% more plaque than a regular manual toothbrush. Of course, these days, electric toothbrushes are becoming more and more technologically advanced, and this one's no exception. It has the ability to track your brushing habits and, thanks to the brush’s Bluetooth connectivity, can even give you real-time feedback through the Oral-B app, so you can see where your technique needs work and adjust your brushing habits accordingly.

Our colleagues at T3 rate the Oral-B Genius 9000 as their second-favourite electric toothbrush, so without doubt this is a fine teeth-cleaning apparatus. It's currently available through Amazon's AU store for only $154.95 – a massive saving of $194 off the RRP!