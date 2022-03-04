7 new streaming movies and TV shows you can watch in Australia this weekend

Audio player loading…

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each end of week.

In an effort to make things easier, we've hand-picked the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms this weekend, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan, Apple TV Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of new highlights, with binge-worthy TV shows sitting alongside some great big-budget movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

The big new shows and movies in this entry include the final part of Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy on Netflix, the arrival of Steven Spielberg's West Side Story on Disney Plus, the return of Star Trek: Picard and the new pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death. Here are our streaming picks for the weekend of March 4-6, 2022.

(Movie – available now)

A film that was sadly overlooked by many during its theatrical run, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story is considered by those who've seen it to be one of the great bearded one's best movies in years. Essentially a retelling of the Romeo & Juliet story, West Side Story is a love story set amidst a vicious war between two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds.

Stream West Side Story on Disney Plus

(TV series – available now)

From executive producer Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) comes a new pirate-themed series with a distinctly Kiwi sense of humour. It follows Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), a man who abandons his life as a pampered aristocrat to become a sea-faring pirate in the early 1700s.

Stream Our Flag Means Death on Binge

(3-part docuseries – available now)

An intimate portrait of one of pop culture's most divisive figures, Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy charts the adult life of Kanye West, from innovative musical pioneer to failed political hopeful and caricature of his former self. Directors Coodie & Chike began documenting West's life long before he was famous, offering highlights from almost two decades worth of footage that not only provide insight into the drive and motivation that led him to success, but also the immense pressure that led to his failings.

Stream Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy on Netflix

(TV series – available 4/3/2022)

Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) returns once again for an all-new season of Star Trek: Picard. Season 2 sees Picard and crew journey into the past in order to save the future, so expect to see him meet with and enlist some familiar faces from his past along with all the new ones.

Stream Star Trek: Picard on Amazon Prime Video

(Movie – available 4/3/2022)

The modern dating world is already pretty horrible for most people, but that's nothing compared to what Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) has to endure with her new boyfriend Steve (Sebastian Stan) and his... unusual appetites (to say any more would ruin the surprise).

Stream Fresh on Disney Plus Star

(TV series – available now)

Tiger King gets the TV series treatment with Joe vs. Carole, a dramatisation which sees John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) take on the role of Joe Exotic, while the hilarious Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) plays Carole Baskin. Joe vs. Carole aims to tell the real story behind Tiger King, and will likely give Baskin a more fair representation than Netflix's documentary series.

Stream Joe vs. Carole on Stan