7 new streaming movies and TV shows you can watch in Australia this weekend

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each end of week.

In an effort to make things easier, we've hand-picked the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms this weekend, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan, Apple TV Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of new highlights, with binge-worthy TV shows sitting alongside some great big-budget movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

The big new shows and movies in this entry include new episodes of The Book of Boba Fett and Peacemaker, along with the highly anticipated final season of Netflix's Ozark. Here are our streaming picks for the weekend of January 21-23, 2022.

(TV series – season 4, part 1 available 21/1/2021)

Ozark has returns for the first part of its fourth and final season this weekend, with the fate of the Byrd family (led by Jason Bateman and Laura Linney) resting in the hands of cartel boss Omar Navarro (Felix Solis), who must decide whether he wants to kill the couple or hand their money laundering operation over to Helen (Janet McTeer).

Stream Ozark on Netflix

(Docuseries – available now)

Hey remember the concept of nightlife? That thing where people felt safe to leave their home and enjoy themselves at night without having to worry about catching a potentially fatal virus? Well, Netflix's new docuseries Midnight Asia: Eat Dance Dream is a nice reminder of what that can be like again some day after this whole mess is behind us. For now, you can explore the nightlife of Tokyo, Seoul, Bangkok, Taipei, Manila and Mumbai from the comfort of your living room.

Stream Midnight Asia: Eat Dance Dream on Netflix

(TV series – episodes 4 available now)

As we move into the fourth episode of James Gunn's hilarious and violent series Peacemaker, the team struggles to hold onto Judomaster (Nhut Le) while Peacemaker comes to face some horrible truths about his father (Robert Patrick). Meanwhile, Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) sets off on his own ill-advised mission to take care of Peacemaker's dad problem.

Stream Peacemaker on Binge

(TV series – episode 2 available now)

HBO's teen drama series Euphoria continues its second season this week, once again following a group of high school students (including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Hunter Schafer) as they navigate the more confronting aspects of being a teenager, such as sexuality, drugs, trauma and identity.

Stream Euphoria on Binge

(TV series – episode 4 available now)

In the fourth episode of The Book of Boba Fett's first season, ex-bounty hunter turned crime lord Boba (Temuera Morrison) recruits some allies to take on his new threat, the spice cartel known as the Pyke Syndicate, who want to seize control of Boba's territory.

Stream The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus

(Movie – available now)

Arguably the best blockbuster of 2021 (sorry Spidey), Denis Villeneuve's magnificent adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune is a sight to behold. For those who are unfamiliar with Dune, this sci-fi epic tells the story of the Atreides family's move to the planet Arrakis, where they have been entrusted with the protection of the galaxy's most precious resource, spice. This angers rival House Harkonnen, who stage an invasion of the planet in an attempt to seize control of its exclusive spice supply. Featuring an all-star cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista and Charlotte Rampling, Dune is the kind of large-scale sci-fi fantasy spectacle that rivals The Lord of the Rings in terms of scope.

Rent or buy Dune on Amazon Prime Video / iTunes / Google Play

(TV series – season 3 available now)

M. Night Shyamalan's mysterious and macabre series Servant enters its third season after an inexplicable development at the end of season 2, in which [spoiler alert] Leanne has made a sudden reappearance, restoring baby Jericho in the process and beginning a new chapter in the Turner family's clash with the cult. Oh M. Night, you twist-loving scamp!

Stream Servant on Apple TV Plus