The essential role of AI in cloud technology

As multiple industries shift more into the world of cloud computing, talks of Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration in order to enhance cloud performance has continued at a dramatic pace. Combining both AI and cloud technology together, is beneficial to varying degrees, nevertheless, there is still some further progress to be made across the substantial challenges that technical developers are facing for a more cohesive integration.

About the author Robert Belgrave is Chief Executive Officer at Pax8 UK.

Cloud computing alone allows companies to be more flexible whilst simultaneously providing economic value when hosting data and applications on the cloud. AI-powered analytical data insights plays an essential role in its enhanced capabilities in data management However, it begs the question, can AI and cloud unification streamline data efficiently and what other benefits can arise from this integration?

The role of AI integration

Due to the financial and personal sensitivity in which organizations carry, thoughts also turn to the important question of integration effectiveness and more specifically how well it can protect privacy whilst companies are continually at risk of a potentially serious cybersecurity breach, especially because an increased rate of workforces are now working from home remotely. What many fail to realize, however, is that the cloud itself has incredibly secure security measures which block malicious web traffic through its extensive cloud firewall. An AI system substantially heightens this protection - detecting fraudulent activity based on its analytics, and anticipating multiple attacks before they even occur. In other words - having both AI and cloud technology is akin to having the ultimate super-team protection during online activity.

As increasingly more enterprises choose to invest in cloud technology, there has been a noticeable difference throughout company structures, where workflow has become more streamlined. It is clear that cloud computing as a whole, offers more agility by having all information readily available online. Data can be shared instantly between multiple devices, among various people within a company, reaching employees both across the office, and in different continents. AI offers a whole new layer to optimizing work systems, and data analysis through formed patterns, providing solutions for better quality of service for customers.

This optimization is essential due to the amount of data that the cloud possesses. Focusing on workflow enhancements in particular through this integration process improves productivity and mitigates errors in data processes. The cloud holds company information, plus the data from each employee, and with new information coming in each day, it is important to be able to command it in the most flexible and agile way that drives the digital transformation of the organization as whole.

The digital age of AI

In this current digital age, AI has the potential to impact businesses across multiple sectors substantially. When considering all of the techniques of AI utilities, it is estimated that between $3.5 trillion and $5.8 trillion could be generated annually across 19 countries, simply by integrating AI into their online workspaces. It has been predicted that cloud computing could be able to self-manage once the AI technology advances and becomes substantially more sophisticated. This means that the system would be able to monitor and manage any issues that arise and fix the issues itself, which would in turn, allow technical developers to focus their attention on the bigger picture of the strategic value of the company rather than simple system repairs. This results in a unique and powerful combination that companies can use to their advantage.

Lowering costs is a feat that every business around the globe is trying to achieve, and with cloud technology and AI integration, it can become reality. These automated solutions simplify tasks immensely, eradicating the need for manned data centers within organizations. Costs are also cut in research and development, as the AI/cloud integration can do those tasks at no additional cost.

The issues of ethics and practical implementation

While the cost-effective benefits of merging AI with cloud technology has many companies smiling, it calls into question the ethics behind employee security. Previously, there have been utterances of AI replacing a human workforce which has continually dispelled over time. Nonetheless, it does not stop workers from being concerned that AI could begin to play a larger role in a company than they do in the future.

With optimization on the tip of enterprise’s tongue, and a lessened need for workers in positions that operating systems can do better, fasting and with fewer errors, concerns are justified. It is the role of employers to assure their employees that these systems are there to work alongside them to increase work efficiency and to understand that it’s not there to replace human ability, but to augment it.

There are also concerns regarding the importance of privacy of AI/Cloud systems. As previously stated, it is a wonderful tool to secure online systems to prevent fraudulent activity - but can it be too secure? Some of the data analysis can result in false positives, accusing consumers incorrectly and inconveniencing them by the same system designed to help them. Errors like these show that human monitors are still required to ensure cases like these are few, and are able to correct these mistakes when they do occur.

Is merging AI and cloud technology worth it?

Cloud technology and AI evolving simultaneously can completely change the way people communicate and interact with technology on the whole. While yes, there are varying concerns regarding how much value AI can truly deliver if there isn’t sufficient quality data available. However, when adequate data is on hand, the integration of these advanced technologies can reduce the complexity of system processes, and aid us all with the understanding to take better courses of action.

Having technology that creates innovative ideas in order to improve upon the market, not only benefits the enterprises utilizing the tech, but also the consumers who may rely on the result of these ideas. AI and cloud technology are being utilized at an ever increasing rate, and they are propelling the wider use of tech within society to new heights, and it is not expected to slow down any time soon.