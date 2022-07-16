HBO Max is losing these 5 great movies in July 2022, don't sleep on them...

The vast majority of HBO Max's roster consists of movies and shows it owns outright, but it does occasionally dabble in things made by other people.

A big chunk of those is down to a deal reached between Disney and WarnerMedia, HBO’s parent company, to let select 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures films stream on Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max. As a result, HBO Max gets many of the latest releases, but they don’t hang around forever.

As well as that, HBO Max shows movies from other studios, but those movies are on limited-time deals and many are coming to an end at the end of this month.

The streamer's core range, i.e Warner Bros' movies, also come and go from HBO Max, meaning you've got to keep an eye on what's leaving the platform constantly.

We've got a full guide to everything leaving HBO Max here, but we've also rounded five outstanding movies that depart on July 31. Please don't miss them...

Collateral

(Image credit: Paramount)

Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx come together with action master Michael Mann for this twisty, gun-toting drama.

Foxx plays Max Durocher, a Los Angeles cab driver, who is trying to raise enough money to start his own limousine business. One night, he takes a passenger named Vincent who offers a much higher-than-normal fare for driving him to several locations in the same night. Max accepts but then finds himself taken hostage by Vincent who turns out to be an assassin on a contract killing spree.

Full of thrills, great action sequences and high-octane car chases, Collateral is a classic Friday night movie, with committed turns from Foxx and Cruise, and Mann’s gift for the explosive displayed in every scene.

When is it leaving HBO Max?

July 31

All The President's Men

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Political thrillers do not come more iconic or acclaimed than All The President’s Men.

The 1976 movie stars Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman as Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, the two journalists who uncovered the Watergate scandal that would ultimately bring down President Richard Nixon.

The film was nominated for eight Oscars, winning four, and it’s a gripping, pacy, edge-of-your-seat thriller that works whether you know all about Watergate or nothing at all.

When is it leaving HBO Max?

July 31

Tenet

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Christopher Nolan’s globe-trotting, time-warping and concentration-demanding action-thriller is in its final days on HBO Max. If you’ve not seen it, it’s a real treat, and if you have, it’s the kind of movie where new details appear with every watch.

Nolan brings together a real ensemble cast for Tenet, including John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh, and takes us everywhere from India to the icy peaks of Norway.

Washington is front and center, playing a CIA operative known only as ‘The Protagonist’. He is tasked with preventing Branagh's Andrei Sator, a renegade Russian oligarch with precognition abilities, from starting World War III. To do that, Washington's agent must find out how to manipulate the flow of time itself.

When is it leaving HBO Max?

July 31

The Personal History of David Copperfield

(Image credit: Studiocanal)

Charles Dickens’ book has been adapted for the screen again and again and again, but in 2020, Armando Iannucci wrote and directed one of the best versions.

Dickens’ book follows Copperfield from birth to adulthood, through fortune and famine and love and loss, all the while contending with an eccentric array of relatives, dreadful scheming hangers-on and a complex love life.

Iannucci brings together a big starry cast, including Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie, Ben Whishaw and Benedict Wong, around Dev Patel’s Copperfield, and it works beautifully.

The VEEP creator’s script somehow morphs Dickens’ weighty, brooding prose into a light, slightly madcap, but elegantly constructed drama, full of quirks, good humor and emotion. Highly, highly recommended.

When is it leaving HBO Max?

July 31

Rush

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Ron Howard brings together Marvel Cinematic Universe’s key men Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Brühl for this explosive adventure.

The movie is a high-octane drama that retells the 1976 Formula One season and the rivalry between drivers James Hunt and Niki Lauda, with Hemsworth playing Hunt and Brühl portraying Lauda.

Hunt is a gifted, arrogant and reckless driver who enjoys a playboy lifestyle off the track. Lauda is tactical, diligent and calculating in his driving and positively monk-ish in his own life. The two clash over just about everything, making for one hell of a rivalry.

A lavish, rip-roaring adventure, both Brühl and Hemsworth deliver great performances for a top-drawer biopic.

When is it leaving HBO Max?

July 31