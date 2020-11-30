Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals 2020: the best deals in Australia so far

Black Friday is over, but Cyber Monday has come to replace it! As the name suggests, it falls on the Monday immediately following Black Friday. This year Cyber Monday 2020 is on November 30 – that's today! – giving you an extra chance to score a great deal on a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite console!

Although concerns around stock and demand earlier in the year may have left many people wondering whether 2020 would yield any discounts at all, Amazon Prime Day saw plenty of stock on both the Nintendo Switch and the portable-only Nintendo Switch Lite, with a couple of decent (although not record-breaking) discounts on offer.

With concerns around shipping before the holidays, and the mounting competition this year's online marketplace is providing, those Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals started landing well ahead of the actual weekend – which has now officially ended. That said, here are the best Cyber Monday 2020 Nintendo Switch deals so far.

Amazon Lightning deals

LIMITED TIME ONLY [Lightning Deal: Available until 11pm Monday or until sold out] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | AU$49 (usually AU$89.95; save AU$40.95) [All claimed as at 6:30pm Monday, but you can join the waitlist in case someone doesn't check out.] Zelda: BotW is one of the original Nintendo Switchlaunch titles, but it's such a popular title that it rarely sees big price reductions. This time-limited Lightning deal from Amazon, will let you pick up this classic action adventure for the best price we've seen to date. View Deal

Best Cyber Monday 2020 Nintendo Switch console deals

NEXT DEAL on Monday at 12PM AEST] Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3-month Nintendo subscription | AU$349 (RRP AU$469.95; save AU$120.95) The first 1000 units sold almost instantly, but don't fear – more units will be made available at the price on Monday November 30 at at 12PM AEST. Make sure to keep this link ready! This deal is our number one pick from eBay’s Cyber Monday sale. If you've missed out, there's still some other great Switch deals on offer from other merchants. The deal is for a Nintendo Switch, plus Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month Nintendo subscription for the discounted price of AU$349. A further 500 units in grey will be released on Cyber Monday – sure to be the perfect Christmas gift, or just a treat for yourself. This deal is available to eBay Plus members only. Start your free 30-day trial of eBay Plus to take advantage of this awesome deal! GREY Live on Monday, Nov 30 @ 12PM + 5PM units available: 500View Deal

Nintendo Switch Console (Grey) with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Switch Online 3 Month Bundle | AU$399 One of the best Nintendo Switch deals we've seen to date, this bundle offers the Grey version of the console along with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Switch Online, allowing to race against people from all over the world. Now only AU$399 for Cyber Monday.View Deal

Nintendo Switch console (2019 edition) | AU$399 It seems like every time Nintendo Switch consoles (with docking station and detachable Joy-Cons) are back in stock at Amazon Australia, they sell out incredibly fast! Thankfully, the console is back in stock once again, meaning you can pick up the Switch in both the Neon Blue/Red Joy-Cons or Grey Joy-Cons versions right now for AU$399. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite: Kogan – AU$289 Kogan still has some of Nintendo Switch Lite units in stock at varying prices, with the coral, yellow, grey and turquoise versions now priced lower than before at AU$289 – which is AU$31.95 cheaper than the RRP. That said, the price may come down even further.

Best Cyber Monday 2020 Nintendo Switch peripherals deals

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | AU$78.16 (RRP AU$99.95; save AU$21.79) Take your video gaming up a notch with the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, a fantastically sturdy and totally wireless rechargeable controller that's an official Nintendo product. Don't settle for Joy-Cons – grab the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller at the discounted price of AU$78.16. That's a saving of AU$21.79 off the RRP.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con (Neon Green/Neon Pink) | AU$95(RRP AU$119.95; save AU$24.95) Get rid of those boring grey Joy-Cons and bring some flair to your Nintendo Switch with this Neon Green/Neon Pink Joy-Con combo. Now discounted on Amazon, bringing the price down to AU$95 – that's a saving of AU$24.95 off the RRP!View Deal

Best Cyber Monday 2020 Nintendo Switch games deals

A flippin' great deal Ring Fit Adventure | AU$83 (usually AU$124.95) Need a post-Covid kick in the bum to help you get back in shape? Ring Fit Adventure could be perfect. It's exceedingly rare to find this popular Switch fitness game – which includes a new physical 'ring-con' controller and a foot strap for tracking movement – for much less than it's RRP, and this Amazon deal saves you almost AU$42. It's also the cheapest we've seen it going for in Australia, ever. View Deal

Paper Mario: The Origami King | AU$50 (usually AU$79.95)

Amazon's offering a sizable discount on this recently released (and frankly delightful) entry in the Paper Mario series. This is the lowest price we've seen in Australia for this lite-RPG action adventure title, so if you've had it on your wish list now's your chance to snap it up.View Deal

The Outer Worlds | AU$30 (usually AU$89.95)

A sprawling sci-fi action RPG for Switch that is sure to please fans of Fallout: New Vegas (it's the same studio, don't you know). The Switch version may not look as pretty as the Xbox and PS4 versions, but having this in your back pocket is a good trade-off. Via Amazon.View Deal

Burnout Paradise Remastered for Nintendo Switch | AU$47 (usually ~AU$60)

This classic open world racer is fast and fun but it's also massive. Still, maybe you needed a slight price reduction to sweeten the deal. Well, here it is: this usually goes for around AU$60 in Australia. As far as open world racers go on Switch, this is the best (it doesn't hurt that it's the only one). Via Amazon.View Deal

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition | AU$67 (usually AU$79.95)

As Nintendo fans know intimately well, it's pretty rare for the company's first-party games to get steep discounts. Especially so for this Xenoblade Chronicles Switch update, which is essential for anyone with a taste for over-the-top JRPG melodrama and beautiful sci-fi vistas. Via Amazon.View Deal

FIFA 21 | AU$38 (usually AU$69.95)

A nice AU$32 off this year's soccer game, which is a very tempting discount for a new release Nintendo Switch game. And yes, it supports Joy-Con multiplayer, so you can play competitively, locally, on the go. Via Amazon.View Deal

Assassin's Creed Rebel Edition | AU$34 (usually AU$79.95)

Just under AU$40 for two sprawling Assassin's Creed games is a very good deal, at least when it comes to Nintendo Switch discounts. Black Flag is the crown in the jewel here, but Rogue is also worth a shot if the series' pirate games appeal to you (and they should - they're among the best). Via Amazon.View Deal

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity | AU$63 (RRP AU$79.95; save AU$16.95) Set 100 years before Breath of the Wild, during the Great Calamity which threw Hyrule into chaos, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will offer classic Warriors-style gameplay, in which Link and his pals will battle against hundreds of enemies at once! Available from November 20, 2020, Amazon is offering the game at the special price of AU$63 – that's a AU$16.95 saving off the RRP!View Deal

Super Mario 3D All-Stars | AU$57 (RRP AU$79.95; save AU$13.95) Three of the best 3D Mario games of all-time make their Nintendo Switch debut with Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a collection that offers Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy – each officially available for the first time in glorious high definition!

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday began as a promotion 15 years ago in the US to support the then budding internet shopping phenomenon. It got tagged onto the end of the Black Friday sales to help new online retailers take a cut of the profits during that busy shopping period. And it clearly worked.

Cyber Monday is now an integral part of the Black Friday weekend, with plenty of deals on offer. As mentioned, this year Cyber Monday falls on November 30, making the last week of November the best time to pick up those Christmas gifts you've been eyeing.

Where to shop during Cyber Monday 2020

Most Aussie retailers will be offering deep discounts on Cyber Monday. For the most part, they'll be the same offers you'll see earlier during Black Friday, but there could be some fresh new deals to take a gander at.

Most of these deals are going to be available online from the likes of Amazon, The Good Guys, Dyson, Sony, Catch and so many more. We've got a list of several retailers higher up on this page in our 'quick links' section who will be offering Cyber Monday deals, but we'll also make sure all the best ones are collated right here on this page.

When does Cyber Monday end?

Cyber Monday is a single day and, in Australia, it denotes the end of the biggest sale event of the calendar year. While most retailers kick off the Black Friday sale period earlier than the actual date, this sale usually ends at 11:59pm AEST on Cyber Monday.

A few stragglers are usually around for a day or two more, but discounts on most of the big-ticket items usually end as the clock ticks into the Tuesday following Cyber Monday.

Will Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals be in stock?

We've seen Nintendo Switch stock hitting the shelves and remaining surprisingly solid over Prime Day and the last week. That definitely bodes well for this year's Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals, though with savings over Prime Day itself turning out to be slightly underwhelming, the quality of those sales still remains to be seen.

Plus, competition is going to be high, so even if there is availability, that reduced inventory may well be gone in seconds as well. If you're shopping in Australia and you spot stock available at the usual RRP, we'd go for it now rather than chance it on the day.

That said, we expect that retailers such as Amazon, Kogan, Big W, JB Hi-Fi and more will have stock on hand on Cyber Monday 2020.

Should you buy a Nintendo Switch if it's in stock now?

Nintendo Switch stock has been difficult to find over the last few months, in Australia and abroad. Thankfully, we're seeing more frequent refreshes now, and chances are that you'll find the Nintendo Switch priced under its usual AU$469 RRP if you look around. Then again, while we can be fairly confident that stock will return in time for Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, nothing is guaranteed in 2020.

Of course, it's also worth noting that Nintendo's consoles don't usually see major discounts over Black Friday in Australia – at most you're probably looking at a discount in the AU$30-AU$50 range, which is obviously better than no discount at all.

Still, that means you don't stand to lose that much hard cash if you buy sooner rather than later – you can always enjoy the inevitable savings on games and peripherals over the 2020 Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals.