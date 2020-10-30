Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2020: what to expect in Australia this year

Black Friday deals on the Nintendo Switch are looking pretty positive for 2020. Although concerns around stock and demand earlier in the year may have left many people wondering whether 2020 would yield any discounts at all, Amazon Prime Day saw plenty of stock on both the Nintendo Switch and the portable-only Nintendo Switch Lite, with a couple of decent (although not record-breaking) discounts on offer.

With concerns around shipping before the holidays, and the mounting competition this year's online marketplace is providing, those Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals could land well ahead of the actual Black Friday weekend – which starts on Friday, November 27.

As such, we'll be posting the best offers here throughout the sales period this year, so bookmark this page if you want to save in 2020. All the best Black Friday deals for both models of the Switch will be posted right here.

We're used to looking for the best offers all year round over on our deals page for the cheapest Nintendo Switch bundles, so we know a good deal when we see one. Below, we'll explain what we're expecting from Black Friday 2020's Nintendo Switch deals.

Best early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals in 2020

Nintendo Switch console (2019 edition) | AU$447 It seems like every time Nintendo Switch consoles (with docking station and detachable Joy-Cons) are back in stock at Amazon Australia, they sell out incredibly fast! Thankfully, the console is back in stock once again, meaning you can pick up the Switch in both the Neon Blue/Red Joy-Cons or Grey Joy-Cons versions right now for AU$447.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite: Amazon Australia – AU$298 While Nintendo Switch Lite consoles had temporarily sold out in some colours, Amazon now has it stocked in every shade for only AU$298 – that's AU$31.95 off the RRP. That means you can pick up the grey, coral, turquoise and yellow editions right now. We've seen prices lower than this, but often only on one or two specific colours (yellow seems popular for discounting), so if your heart is set on one in particular this is still a good price.

Nintendo Switch Lite: Kogan – AU$299 Kogan still has some of Nintendo Switch Lite units in stock at varying prices, with the coral, yellow, grey and turquoise versions now priced lower than before at AU$299 – which is AU$30.95 cheaper than the RRP.

We're not seeing too many true Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals in Australia just yet – most likely due to the stock shortages over the past 6 months. However, it's worth noting that we've seen stock shorting out slightly over the last week or so. We'd sit tight, though, because we're likely to see more on the shelves soon.

Will Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals be in stock?

We've seen Nintendo Switch stock hitting the shelves and remaining surprisingly solid over Prime Day and the last week. That definitely bodes well for this year's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, though with savings over Prime Day itself turning out to be slightly underwhelming, the quality of those sales still remains to be seen.

Plus, competition is going to be high, so even if there is availability, that reduced inventory may well be gone in seconds as well. If you're shopping in Australia and you spot stock available at the usual RRP, we'd go for it now rather than chance it on the day.

That said, we expect that retailers such as Amazon, Kogan, Big W, JB Hi-Fi and more will have stock on hand on Black Friday 2020.

Should you buy a Nintendo Switch if it's in stock now?

Nintendo Switch stock has been difficult to find over the last few months, in Australia and abroad. Thankfully, we're seeing more frequent refreshes now, and chances are that you'll find the Nintendo Switch priced under its usual AU$469 RRP if you look around. Then again, while we can be fairly confident that stock will return in time for Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, nothing is guaranteed in 2020.

Of course, it's also worth noting that Nintendo's consoles don't usually see major discounts over Black Friday in Australia – at most you're probably looking at a discount in the AU$30-AU$50 range, which is obviously better than no discount at all.

Still, that means you don't stand to lose that much hard cash if you buy sooner rather than later – you can always enjoy the inevitable savings on games and peripherals over the 2020 Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals.

When will Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals be available?

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals typically see their biggest activity periods during the weekend itself. It's a popular item, leading retailers to hold their flash sales for the moment of peak interest, looking to gain the edge over competitors with impressive bundle deals and other incentives. This is no typical Black Friday, however, and we'd keep your eye on offers from now until the November 27 date itself.

How to find the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals

We're bringing all the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals right to you on this page to save you having twenty tabs open on all the usual outlets, so we'd recommend bookmarking this page to find the best offers quickly.

We'd recommend you start preparing by finding out which retailers have most recently offered stock of the console in Australia and which ones of those have recently discounted it.

The stock shortages of the past year have put Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals in a difficult situation, but your best bet is to find the retailers who have had the strongest supply from Nintendo when consoles have been available.

In Australia that's Amazon first and foremost, followed by JB, Kogan and The Gamesmen, but we wouldn't sleep on Big W or EB Games either.

With your retailers selected, we'd recommend keeping an eye on Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals in the week leading up to the main event but you might want to hold on purchases until the big day. This is going to be a hot item (stock permitting), so retailers will likely want to make a splash when November 27 does roll around.

Whatever happens though, we'll be keeping our eyes on all these retailers, along with plenty of others to bring you the final word in Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals: what to expect in 2020

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals look a little different in 2020. At the time of writing, the Australia is finally seeing a steady supply of Nintendo Switch stock for both the main console and its more affordable Lite version.

We're expecting that Aussie retailers will have plenty of consoles on offer in time for Black Friday 2020, however, these units may sell out incredibly fast depending on the kinds of discounts on offer.

With demand surging and supply dropping, retailers won't need to offer much to make the Switch appealing, the units alone will sell themselves. However, they will still need to compete with other stores over the weekend so all isn't lost if stock does return. We're expecting more in the way of bundled games or accessories rather than long-lasting price cuts here.

The handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite's base cost is just AU$329. That's the price with no games and there were a few modest discounts in 2019, bigger than we expected to be fair. You can typically save about AU$30-AU$50 off the retail price. Nintendo Switch Lite stock tends to be more plentiful than the dockable version, which tends to sell out first.