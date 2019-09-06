Best survey tools

There are always ways to improve business products or services, but knowing which ways would best please customers can be difficult to know. Choices that may seem intuitive within the business can seem alien and off-putting outside of it.

Additionally, while it's easy to imagine that customers want the lowest price over every over consideration, more likely they will pay more for a better experience - a key mantra of Apple.

There may also be better ways in which to handle customers, or learn further interests to potentially cross-sell into. All of which is moot if you don't have a way to properly gauge and measure what customers want.

Forms and survey tools are one way in which to do this, and while some CRM systems may have feedback options built into them, they aren't always configurable or contain bias that makes it difficult for a customer to provide the feedback they want to give.

Here then are the best in survey tools, that allow you to reach out to your customers and improve your understanding not just of what they want, but how to deliver a better business experience to them.

40 million customers and growing

Free to start

100 expert templates

Can collate online, or on mobile

Has seen successive price hikes

One of the most successful survey solutions around with over 40 million registered customers, SurveyMonkey offers a comprehensive questionnaire building solution and metric analysis tools.

It allows those without any coding skills to create complex question sets and then process the responses easily and efficiently.

You can sign up for free and create a survey within minutes. However, you can’t access the data collected in CSV or Excel XLS until you’ve signed up for a paid option. And the price goes up more if you expect more than 1000 responses per month or want to use any of the sophisticated branching and pipeline features.

A number of pricing tiers are available, with Team Advantage being the cheapest at $25 (£25) per month. This allows control over survey sharing, team analysis, shared asset library, custom graphics, as well as easy data exporting.

The next tier, Team Premier, is available at $75 (£75) per month and adds features such as benchmarks, industry tools, and multilingual surveys. The Enterprise plan offers extra security and compliance features, as well as admin management and migration as required.

Surveys with an added charm offensive

Customers love it

Scalable pricing

Excellent customer service

Managing large datasets needs work

Where other survey tools focus on how complicated a questionnaire can be, or how much data you can extract, Typeform takes a wholly different approach.

Its focus is user interaction, believing that the way to get the best responses is to engage the end user and through that get better responses. The Typeform methodology appears to work well, getting on average four times the completion rate over what the industry considers standard.

Pricing begins at £24 per month for the Essentials package, which offers a basic range of features. Upgrade to the Professional plan for £40 per month and not only do you get up to 5,000 reponses but also unlimited logic jumps as well as conversion tracking and HubSpot integration. However, if paid yearly the Professional plan is dicounted to £28 per month.

Each of these is restricted to a single user, though Enterprise deals are available.

An easy to use form builder

Easy to use

Inexpensive

Limited technical support

JotForm is an online web and email survey building solution that aims to undercut Typeform while being even easier to use.

A coding-free solution that most marketing people should be able to master quickly and generate the leads or feedback that they need.

In the past 12 years, JotForm has built a customer base of 2 million regular customers, creating forms in 177 countries and 12 languages.

A Start plan is free to use, and offers up to 100 submissions, 100MB of online storage, as well as 5 forms and 1,000 form views. Paid plans - when paid yearly - start with the Bronze at $15.83 per month and increases monthly submissions to 1,000, and as well as storage space to 10GB, as well as 25 forms and 10,000 views.

The Silver plan at $32.50 per month introduces HPIAA compliance as well as increasing views to 10,000, storage to 100GB, up to 100 forms, and unlimited views. The Gold plan for $82.50 a month increases submissions to 100,000, 1TB of storage, and unlimited forms and views.

Happy customers complete surveys

Integrations

Good support team

NPS solution

Not always intuitive

AskNicely’s unique selling point is that it can collect live information based on the Net Promoter Score (NPS). NPS is an excellent way to gauge the strength of customer relationships for a business, and this tool was designed to track that dynamic.

It also integrates with many customer workflow options that include Salesforce, Hubspot, Slack, Zendesk, MailChimp and Zapier amongst many others.

With these connections, surveys can target specific customer groups, and their reaction to new products and services can be collected to present real-time to live dashboards.

AskNicely used to advertise plans which were expensive but packed with features - however, the website no longer displays pricing information and instead asks for potential customers to contact them directly for a quote.

A jack of all trades of form creation

User-friendly

Flexible solution

Can be idiosyncratic

Formstack is a good example of a survey product with a very wide remit. The online form tool allows the creation of sophisticated surveys and their responses to be data harvested. But it can also be used for straightforward customer feedback panels on websites and social media.

Many companies use it to process leads and analyse their rate of conversion by integrating it into other sales management solutions. It works with MailChimp to enable targeted information gathering and feedback from existing customer databases.

As a survey tool, it works well enough, though it doesn’t have the templates that some competitor products offer.

Costing has four levels; Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum. Starting at $19 (£14) per month for Bronze where you get a single user solution with basic forms and no application integration. At the other end of this scale, $249 (£188) buys you Platinum that is a ten user license with the scope for 1,000 forms and 100,000 submissions per month.

The multi-platform option

Easy to start

Excellent tracking

Price hikes recently

Not everyone owns and uses a PC to respond to a survey, and Surveygizmo is one of the few products that truly embrace all manner of platforms and access points.

Surveys can be sent as emails, placed on Facebook and Twitter, are accessible through a QR code; or even downloaded to physically print and then return.

The design tool reflects that flexibility with the ability to create surveys that look different on the phone than a PC, and it can track responses so that contacts can be encouraged to complete surveys they never finished.

Customers like the product and the support service provided, although recent price hikes and new tier limitations have irked some.

Pricing starts from $25 (£22) per month (when paid annually) which encompasses most basic features. The Professional plan for $85 per month adds split testing, advanced reporting, API access and website redirects.

The Full Access plan for $150 per month offers conjoint analysis, crosstab and TURF reports, as well as R scripts and SPSS export. There are Enterprise packages available which offers volume discounts.

Simple, affordable and effective

Free

Easy to use

Very limited template types

Can’t easily track users

Many business people don’t need anything exotic or complicated. Maybe a simple form to ask their customers if they enjoyed the last seminar and how to make it better is sufficient.

For them, the free to use Google Forms is a perfectly adequate tool that requires little skill or experience to use.

Responses are stored automatically into Google Sheets, allowing them to be easily transferred to an Excel spreadsheet or a database later.

The key weakness of Google Forms is that unless recipients have a Google Account and are willing to log in with it, they can fill out a survey multiple times.

As it is free before you spend big, it might be worth seeing if it will do enough, or at least hint what bought product features you might want.