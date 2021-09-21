Best CRM for small business in 2021

Determining the best CRM software can feel overwhelming with the influx of solutions hitting the market recently—even more so if your business is small or new. But the most important factors you will probably want to consider are ease of use, affordability, and key features.

CRM—or customer relationship management—software can come with a variety of features and tools, but ultimately it’s there to streamline processes and improve the service your business offers. While businesses have different requirements, the best CRM for small business should assist in managing your existing and potential clients, so that you have more time to focus on growing your enterprise.

In this guide, we explore five software packages that we consider to be the best CRM for small businesses. You can learn more by reading our reviews of Salesforce and Freshworks, or by checking out our list of the best contact management software.

The top 3 best CRMs for small business

2. Freshworks CRM: multiple options for small businesses

Freshworks offers a range of various CRM solutions for businesses, but particularly for small business. These include sales, marketing, and a customer helpdesk, and the service uses AI to help with organisation and lead-scoring. It's also intuitive, has a user-friendly interface, and boasts strong sales features.

3. Hubspot: ideal for new small businesses

Hubspot starts you off with a powerful free version of its CRM software, and offers plans for sales, marketing, and a range of other areas. Top tools include dashboard reporting, deal tracking, pipeline management, email tracking, and third-party app integration: all suited to businesses just getting started.

What is the best CRM for small business?

While determining the best CRM for small businesses will depend on individual priorities, the software options presented in this buying guide are all strong contenders for small businesses—though ultimately, the size of your small business will likely determine the best option.

For instance, Streak CRM and HubSpot both offer free plans which would suit individual professionals or businesses just starting out, while Freshworks prides itself on being a good all-rounder for small- to mid-sized businesses. Zoho would provide an ideal CRM for existing users of the Zoho Suite, while Salesforce leads the way overall as the CRM industry giant.

Our picks for the best CRM for small business, compared CRM software Price Free plan? Trial period Support Salesforce (US-only link) From $25 per user a month No 30 days Email, ticketing, and phone Freshworks $15 per user a month Yes 21 days Phone and email (Mon-Fri) HubSpot From $45 for two users a month Yes 14 days Live chat, phone, online meeting Zoho CRM From $14 per user a month Yes 15 days Email (Mon-Fri) Streak CRM for Gmail From $15 per user a month Yes 14 days Email, with priority support for Enterprise plans

The best CRM for small business you can buy today

1. Salesforce Best for advanced customization Specifications Price: From $25 per user a month Free plan: No Trial: 30 days Support: Email ticketing and phone TODAY'S BEST DEALS US-ONLY LINK Reasons to buy + Advanced customization + Small business pricing available + Long trial period Reasons to avoid - Typically more expensive than competitors - No free plan available

While Salesforce is perhaps best known as the market-leading CRM giant adept at managing the operations of huge businesses, it offers solutions for small businesses too.

Providing an all-in-one solution to your sales, service, and marketing needs, Salesforce offers competitive plans for smaller businesses with its Small Business Pricing Solutions. The Essentials package provides both sales and customer service in one simple app for just $25 per user a month. This means smaller businesses can enjoy the power of market-leading CRM at a lower price.

Overall, the Salesforce interface is intuitive and sales-focused, but you can customize features like dashboards and reports to match your business needs and personalize your user experience. The CRM also boasts additional features to streamline your sales and business processes, including internal communication tools like on-screen calls, the easy creation of a client knowledge base, data export, email templates, and third-party tool integration with apps like Slack.

Find out more by reading our full Salesforce Service Cloud review.

2. Freshworks Best all-rounder for smaller businesses Specifications Price: $15 per user a month Free plan: Yes Trial: 21 days Support: Phone and email (Mon–Fri) TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Free plan available + Clear, intuitive dashboard + Customizable web forms for website data capture Reasons to avoid - Limited lead generation tools - Limited third-party integrations

Freshworks provides a variety of tools that make it simple for small- and mid-sized businesses to support their clients, understand customer intent, and efficiently convert leads into sales.

A combination of the Freshworks sales force automation software Freshsales and marketing automation tool Freshmarketer, the Freshsales Suite is all-in-one CRM software that unites sales and marketing.

Utilizing the intelligent Freddy AI assistant, the Freshsales Suite CRM provides transparent insights into customer engagement, helping businesses discover leads, close deals, and nurture client relationships. The software also has an intuitive, user-friendly interface on both desktop and mobile, providing fast access to client records and communications.

Third-party tools like Gmail and Outlook are also easily integrated, allowing you to create bulk email templates while monitoring both sent and received communications to prospective clients. Businesses can also utilize the built-in call feature to automatically update client records.

While the CRM is lacking lead generation tools like business card scanners, it provides customizable web forms to capture lead data from your business website—ideal for smaller businesses looking to grow their client base.

Learn more in our Freshworks CRM review, and our Freshsales CRM review.

3. HubSpot Best for a free plan Specifications Price: From $45 for two users a month Free plan: Yes Trial : 14 days Support: Live chat, phone, online meeting TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Free-forever plan available + Hundreds of app integrations + Easy to understand Reasons to avoid - Expensive premium plans

HubSpot is an ideal CRM solution for small businesses just starting out. While there are several paid plans, you can also get started free of charge with a lightweight yet powerful version of the CRM software.

Users of the free HubSpot CRM can benefit from highly capable client database software to assist in managing and maintaining new leads, with dashboard reporting, company insights, deal tracking, and pipeline management—all of which are portrayed simply via the user-friendly interface.

A wide range of free tools is also at your disposal to organize your customer journey, including email tracking and templates, on-screen calling, and contact management. Plus, you can enjoy integration from over 300 third-party apps like Slack, along with lead-generation software.

If you fancy upgrading from the free plan, both the Sales and Marketing Hubs start at $45 a month for two users, with additional features like task automation notifications and conversation routing included. However, it’s worth reading our in-depth Hubspot CRM review to determine which plan is worthwhile for your business.



4. Zoho CRM Best for existing Zoho suite users Specifications Price: From $14 per user a month Free plan: Yes Trial: 15 days Support: Email (Mon-Fri) TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Easily integrates with other Zoho tools + Great for lead capturing + Simple to use Reasons to avoid - Paid plans can be pricey - Support only available Monday–Friday

Powerful cloud-based CRM software boasting excellent customer management and lead generation tools, Zoho CRM is well-equipped to assist in running a small business.

While the platform is very easy to use, it doesn’t compromise on capability—the software features the ability to search social media and LinkedIn to capture new customer contacts, scan business cards, and provide automated workflows to assist sales teams. Alongside this, you can benefit from reporting, client contact and communication records, website visitor segmentation, and pipeline management.

The main pro to the CRM, however, is the seamless integration with other Zoho tools, including the Zoho sales, marketing, and project management suite, Zoho Invoice, and Zoho Campaigns. Overall, Zoho CRM can be pricey, but with a solid free plan and a $14 a month plan on offer, smaller businesses could find enough features for their needs.

Check out our full Zoho CRM review for more information.

5. Streak CRM for Gmail Best for existing Gmail and Google Workspace users Specifications Price: From $15 per user a month Free plan: Yes Trial: 14 days Support: Email, with priority support for Enterprise plans TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Built into Gmail + Free plan available + Simple to import and export data Reasons to avoid - Expensive for larger teams

For existing users of Gmail and Google Workspace, Streak is the simplest CRM to incorporate into the daily operations of your small business. It is built directly into Gmail, so you can work from your inbox and enjoy integration with other Google Workspace apps like Sheets, Docs, Drive, and Chat to help keep all your data accessible and in one place.

Streak CRM allows you to track client emails, manage contacts, monitor leads, and keep on top of your sales funnel. You can capture leads directly from your contacts, track and share client interactions, easily import or export data, create custom pipelines, and set tasks and reminders, among other things.

With a forever-free plan offering basic CRM to individual professionals and a Solo basic plan starting at $15 a month, Streak CRM is highly affordable for single professionals or small teams and businesses. However, it can get pricey if you’re working within a larger team, with the premium Pro plan starting at $49 per user a month.

How to choose the best CRM for small business

Ultimately, choosing the best CRM for small business depends on your needs—does software with more cost-effective pricing take precedence, or are the higher levels of personalization and efficiency that often come with a pricier plan more important?

For instance, Salesforce would be better suited to businesses undeterred by the higher costs associated with the higher levels of customization on offer. It can also expand with your business, while less efficient CRM platforms like Hubspot may struggle to keep up with demand as your business grows. Those looking for an easily-integrable, simple, and affordable CRM solution may want to consider Streak instead.

Overall, ease of use is an important factor to consider. CRM software is something that will be incorporated into the daily operations of your business, so you’ll want something that you and your colleagues can hit the ground running with—there’s no point investing in a technical CRM if no-one can understand it.

You’ll also want to consider the features most beneficial to your daily operations, like project management features, lead generation tools, and third-party app integration, as the focus of each CRM software can differ.

How we review and test CRM software

When finding areas of focus for reviewing CRM software, we look at key components to determine the overall quality of the user experience. We examine aspects like pricing by examining the plans that are available, how many users these allow, and whether any other additional costs are involved.

We also look at the software features that would make your work life easier; reporting, automation, client management, and AI integrations, and whether there is adequate customer support on-hand to assist with this.

Other important areas in our reviews are software usability and support; is the interface user-friendly and intuitive? If you were to get stuck, is immediate support available 24/7, or will responses take two to three working days? By examining aspects like this, we can determine the overall user experience of the software and make informed recommendations.