Buying a VPN? Here's how to save some serious money

There are plenty of good reasons to consider picking up a VPN. They are invaluable for protecting your online privacy, making it harder for hackers, governments, and even your internet service provider (ISP) to track your browsing habits. However, privacy isn't the only benefit of today's best VPNs!

VPNs also allow you to bypass geo-restrictions, meaning you can access websites, streaming services, and content that would otherwise be unavailable in your region.

Like any subscription-based service, however, the cost of a VPN can add up over time. The good news is that there are several strategies you can use to make sure you are getting the best deal possible.

In this guide, I'll walk you through the best ways to save money when purchasing a VPN. Whether a first-time buyer or a seasoned pro, there are plenty of tips and tricks to help you get the best possible value.

1. Check out the latest deals

One of the best ways to save on a VPN is to take advantage of the latest deals and promotions. VPN providers, like many subscription services, are constantly trying to attract new customers, and to do so, they offer discounts and limited-time offers.

Bag a bargain (Image credit: Getty Images) If you're a serious deal hunter, you'll want to head on over to our carefully curated VPN deals hub – and save a wad of cash!

These deals can be found all over the internet – on YouTube sponsorships, comparison pages, or directly through ads on VPN provider websites.

Sometimes, the savings can be substantial – especially if you're willing to commit to a longer-term plan or opt for a special deal tied to an event or holiday.

If you're using a VPN comparison website, look closely for banners or links that offer exclusive deals. VPN providers often team up with these sites to offer special discounts or bonus features (like a free month of service or access to premium features at no extra cost) when you sign up through their links. These exclusive offers can be some of the best deals, as they often provide additional incentives for new users.

2. Wait for the holidays

Another good strategy to save money on a cheap VPN subscription is to time your purchase around major sales events. Like many consumer products, VPN providers tend to offer some of their best deals during key holidays, when shoppers are looking for discounts. The most significant sales typically happen around Black Friday and Cyber Monday in late November, followed by the holiday season in December.

During these peak sales periods, VPN services can slash their prices drastically, offering deep discounts that can save you a significant amount of money.

However, it isn't just the major holidays that you need to keep an eye on. VPN providers sometimes run sales to coincide with other events, such as anniversaries, milestone achievements, or even themed weeks such as 'Cybersecurity Week' or 'Privacy Week'. These special sales can offer discounts of 50% or more, making it a great time to get a VPN subscription at a fraction of the regular price.

While these sales can offer some serious savings, it is important to remember that you'll need to plan ahead and wait for these key shopping events. If you can hold off on purchasing a VPN for a few months, you could save substantially more than you would by purchasing immediately. For users who need a VPN immediately, this could mean waiting a bit longer for the best price.

3. Go big!

When shopping for a VPN, you'll likely notice that providers offer several subscription plans, typically broken down into monthly, annual, and multi-year options. While it's tempting to sign up for a monthly plan – especially if you're unsure about committing long-term – the biggest savings are usually reserved for long-term subscribers.

In general, VPNs are more expensive with a monthly subscription. The rates tend to decrease the longer you commit. For instance, a monthly plan for a well-regarded provider might cost anywhere from $10 to $15 per month, while an annual plan might bring the cost down to just $6 to $8 per month (or less, depending on time of year).

The biggest VPN savings are found in their multi-year plans

The real savings, however, come with multi-year plans, which can lower the cost to just a few dollars per month. Many VPN providers offer multi-year plans for as low as $2 to $3 per month, depending on the provider and the specific deal.

This can be a significant discount compared to the "off the shelf" monthly rate, making it an attractive option for those willing to make it a long-term commitment. If you're confident that you'll need a VPN for an extended period, opting for a 2- or 3-year plan could be a great way to save money in the long run.

In addition to the cost savings, long-term plans often come with other perks, such as more advanced features, extra security options, or increased device support.

Sometimes these plans are non-refundable, so make sure you're comfortable with your choice before signing up!

4. Take the money-back guarantee for a spin

While it's great to look for deals, it's also important to consider the money-back guarantee that most VPN providers offer. Typically, VPN providers offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, which allows you to try out their service without any financial risk. If you're not completely satisfied with the service, you can request a full refund within 30 days.

For some savvy users, the guarantee can also be a way to essentially "try out" a VPN for a month without paying anything in the long run. By using the service for the full 30 days and then requesting a refund, you can get a month of protection for free, which can be especially helpful if you only need temporary access to the VPN for a short period (e.g., for a trip abroad or a specific online purchase).