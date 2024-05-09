The EV Maker Genesis believes that dogs should travel in the same luxury surroundings as their owners, so has set about creating what it calls the X Dog concept – a modular system that neatly slides into the boot (or trunk) of its electrified GV70 model.

The large and opulent SUV boasts vehicle-to-load technology (V2L), which allows high-powered electronics to draw juice from the vehicle’s onboard battery packs. With this in mind, the X Dog concept aims to cater for "everything a dog needs before, during and after travel", offering a host of pampered pet luxuries that wouldn’t typically be found in your everyday EV.

A Genesis-branded heated cushion ensures your furry baby rides in utmost comfort, while a built-in power shower (alongside a six-liter water tank) and hairdryer allows for quick and painless clean-ups after muddy walks.

(Image credit: Genesis)

In addition to this, there’s a lightweight, easily extendable aluminium ramp that means even those older hounds can clamber into the high-riding SUV with ease, as well as a portable Bluetooth audio system, so your pet can listen to calming sounds on the way home from walkies.

Genesis says that studies carried out by the University of Lincoln revealed that dogs display less restless behaviour when travelling in electric cars, which was the catalyst for this slightly madcap design project.

The X Dog module itself is easily installed into the rear and has been engineered to seamlessly fit into the load space, also offering a number of handy drawers and storage compartments for stashing dog treats, brushes, leads and more.

Perhaps the icing on the cake is the interior lighting, which is available in a choice of 100 colours and surrounds the base of the module and the dog bed to create "a sense of calm". Genesis recommends blue and violet tones, as they have been proven to chill out restless dogs that aren't fans of car rides.

A clever use of V2L

(Image credit: Genesis)

Currently, there’s no word on whether this opulent, pet-friendly accessory will go on sale. Instead, Genesis says the X Dog concept will be displayed at various Genesis Studios (a fancy way of saying dealership) around the UK – starting at the Genesis Studio in Battersea, London this month.

According to the South Korean marque, the Studio spaces will be set up to cater to the needs of customers and their four-legged friends, with a dedicated area "equipped with everything from water bowls to cosy beds", extending the brand’s traditional "son-nim" hospitality to make all dogs feel as special as their owners.

A clever marketing ploy, no doubt, but X Dog is also a fantastically handy idea for anyone that likes to pamper their pets. It’s a solid solution that neatly shows off the capabilities of V2L technology, whether that’s showering your dog after a muddy walk, or powering cooking essentials on a camping trip.