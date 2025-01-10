Time to go electric? BYD just launched Australia's first EV under AU$30K

Australia’s EV market is quickly becoming more accessible, as Chinese automaker BYD has submerged the cost of its entry-level EV, the BYD Dolphin, below the AU$30,000K price point.

The new BYD Dolphin Essential is the latest trim of the BYD Dolphin, which was, for a time, the cheapest EV you could buy in Australia before similar price drops from rivals.

To get the price even lower than the Dynamic – the Dolphin variant that was previously the cheapest option from BYD – the company has stripped back some of the features. The panoramic glass roof, power-folding mirrors, wireless phone charger, heated front seats, privacy glass and phone key functionality have all been axed. The 340km WLTP range remains however, along with the 60kW DC charging capacity.

Similarly, BYD has also introduced an Essential variant of its popular Atto 3 electric SUV, which is now the cheapest option in its category. It has also had features scaled back to help it reach a AU$39,990 price point.

BYD new models are only the latest developments in an ongoing (and hugely competitive) EV pricing war. Late in 2024, MG dropped the price of its entry-level model, the MG4 Excite 51, to AU$30,990 drive-away as a limited time offer, a deal that it has since ended. Nissan, Cupra, GWM and other electric car manufacturers have also adjusted prices over the past year in an attempt to attract greater sales.

(Image credit: Zachariah Kelly / TechRadar)

Is it finally time to go electric?

Keep in mind that the Dolphin's AU$30K price is before on-road costs, so you’ll pay above the AU$30K point to get the car road registered. Still, at this pricepoint it's now in direct competition with petrol-powered alternatives like the Toyota Corolla (from AU$29,270) and other sensibly priced cars like the Hyundai i30 (from AU$32,935) and Kia Cerato (AU$27,060). That places the BYD Dolphin as a genuine worthwhile rival to some of Australia’s most popular small cars. Combined with government assistance for financing EV loans, if you've been considering going electric but have baulked at the price, it’s certainly worth thinking about as your next car.

As someone who spent a bit of time with the original BYD Dolphin, it’s a perfectly fine car for the price and it includes a terrific Android-based operating system. Of the features BYD has cut, it does unfortunately look like they’ve left behind my favourite trick, the 360 camera that lets you view the car through the centre console from all sides as if looking down at it – perfect for making tight parks.

It’s also worth clearly noting that it's quite small and, if you’re thinking of taking it on a road trip, know that it has a fairly slow DC public charging speed – meaning that stopping at public charging stops will be longer than with, say, the more expensive MG4 Excite 64.

If you’re interested in weighing similar options, the MG4 is also worth investigating, as is the GWM Ora if you want a more interesting style.

The BYD Dolphin Essential is set to go on sale on January 13, alongside the BYD Atto 3 Essential.