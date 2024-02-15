BYD's monster U8 SUV could come to Europe, complete with 1,184bhp and an ability to float

This year’s Geneva Motor Show is going to be a comparatively quiet affair, with most of biggest automakers in the world boycotting the format following its recent move to Qatar. But Chinese EV giant BYD will be there, complete with the equally gargantuan Yangwang U8.

Boasting four electric motors - one for each wheel for true all-wheel-drive - as well as a 49kWh battery pack, the opulent U8 also uses a 2.0-litre turbo petrol that acts as a range-extending generator to top up the battery packs on the move.

Previously a model only destined for China, the fact BYD is bringing it to Geneva suggests it is gauging opinion ahead of a potential European launch.

As a reminder, the Yangwang U8 rides on a new e4 platform that isn’t currently shared with anything in the group. And although the model packs all of the hallmarks of a hulking SUV for the urban show-off, it is in fact engineered to tackle truly tricky terrain.

Previously, the U8 has been shown performing 360-degree 'tank turns', where each wheel is individually controlled to allow the vehicle to effectively spin on the spot. On top of this, Yangwang also took delight in showcasing its 'emergency flotation' function that sees the vehicle sit on top of the water for around 30 minutes… like a boat.

If it senses a flash flood, or the U8 accidentally takes a dip in a nearby body of water, the windows close, the sunroof opens (to act as an emergency escape hatch) and the wheels can spin in order to propel the vehicle along at slow speed. It’s not quite an amphibious car, but it’s close.

The performance stats are mightily impressive, too. There’s 1,184bhp on tap, which means it can accelerate from 0-62mph in 3.6 seconds, while the onboard range extending engine means the overall electric range is pegged at 621 miles with everything brimmed.

Chinese brands drive towards the luxury market

Yangwang might not be a name that’s on your current EV radar but it is making waves in China, where its other party piece - the U9 electric supercar - showcases technology that allows it to jump and even drive on three wheels should you get a puncture. The same tech has been carried across to the off-road U8, where it arguably makes more sense.

Slated to cost around £120,000 (around $150,000 / AUS$232,000) in its domestic market, the U8 would represent excellent value for money in Europe if it can stick to those sticker prices.

It would mean it sits in direct competition with the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQG (or the electric G-Class, for short) and a fully kitted out Land Rover Defender.

Whether or not the rest of the world will swallow that kind on money for a relatively unknown marque from China is another question, but the fact BYD is showcasing a swathe of vehicles at the Geneva Motor show suggests that it is seriously thinking about taking a punt.