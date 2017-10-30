An impressive free password manager that makes life so much easier you'll wonder how you ever lived without it.

Free password manager RoboForm has a lot of bases covered. As well as saving passwords for websites, it will also store the passwords you need for applications – all with AES 256-bit encryption.

RoboForm Download here: RoboForm Developer: Siber Systems Operating system: Windows, macOS, iOS, Android Version: 8

You can use RoboForm as a browser extension, a standalone program, or a combination of the two.

To help you get started, you can quickly import saved passwords from your web browser and well as from other password managers – great if you've decided to make the switch. You can also important data stored in CSV format.

RoboForm includes a password generator too, and goes to some lengths to ensure that your current passwords are safe, checking for weak and duplicate password via the Security Center

The free version of RoboForm is excellent, but for extra features such as cloud backup, you'll need to upgrade to RoboForm Everywhere. For individual users, this costs US$19.95/£15.95 (about AU$25) for one year, US$49.95/£39.95 (about AU$65) for three years, or $74.95/£59.95 (about AU$95) for five years.

There's also a RoboForm Everywhere Family Plan for up to five users, which costs US$39.90/£31.90 (about AU$50) for one year, US$99.90/£79.90 (about AU$130) for three years, or US$149.90/£119.90 (about AU$200) for five years.

User experience

RoboForm (the program itself and its browser extensions) is so well designed that once you have the necessary usernames and passwords saved in the database, it blends into the background and feel like a natural part of your system that should have been there from the beginning.

The ability to log into a website with a single click is something you very quickly become used to, and RoboForm's ability to securely share login details with people you trust is also a particularly welcome extra that helps it stand out from other password managers.

