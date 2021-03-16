Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi Watch and Mi Watch Lite get UK release date and price

The Xiaomi Mi 11 launched in late December 2020 in China, then early February 2021 worldwide, and it's finally on sale in the UK, so if you're interested in one of the best premium phones, you finally can buy it.

You can pick up the Mi 11 for £749 - that's for a phone with 128GB storage, and you can bump that up to 256GB for only £50 more. At that price, the phone nearly matches the Samsung Galaxy S21, and the parallels continue into the specs department.

The phone is on sale through Vodafone and Three, each of which has various bonuses to buying with headphones and electric scooters thrown in. The handset is also coming to Xiaomi's website and Amazon on March 22.

We ranked the phone at 4.5 stars out of 5 - that's a really good score, and you can find out why we gave it that by reading our Xiaomi Mi 11 review.

The Xiaomi Mi Watches

The Xiaomi Mi 11 isn't the only new product from the Chinese company now available in the UK. The Mi Watch, and Mi Watch Lite, are also now available. They were launched in September and December 2020 respectively, and will set you back £119 or £59 - both are pretty low prices.

We've written an early Xiaomi Mi Watch review that you can read for our initial impressions on that device - it has 117 fitness modes, a two-week-plus battery life, Sp02 monitoring and more. The Mi Watch Lite reduces the fitness modes to 11, but has many of the same features, just in a squarish body instead of circular.

Something fitness fans should know, is that both the Xiaomi Mi Watch and Mi Watch Lite have built-in GPS - that's a premium feature you normally have to pay a lot more for. As a result, these watches should track your travels with pinpoint accuracy.

Check back shortly for full reviews on the Mi Watch and Mi Watch Lite, so you can see if they're worth your money. Xiaomi has a solid track record for hardware, and our initial impressions are positive so our hopes are high.