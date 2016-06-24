Yorkshire's tech startups to pitch to GP Bullhound and Bloomberg

Tech startups from the North of England are looking to secure a financial boost by pitching to major investors including tech investment bank GP Bullhound and media company Bloomberg.

Nine startups from the Leeds region will be showcasing their products and services. Among them are Snap, the EdTech firm developed by two Leeds University medical students; Twile, the online genealogy service; the HealthTech data startup Converging Data; and flight propulsion tech company Athene Works.

Set to take place on Monday 27 June at Leeds Futurelabs, a co-working and event space, the pitch event will be attended by more than 15 major investors.

Stuart Clarke, a founding director at Media Yorkshire, said that the event is, "the most important investor event in Leeds so far this year and reflects the glowing importance of the city as a digital centre."

The Government's 2016 Tech Nation report highlighted Digital Marketing & Advertising, E-Commerce and App & Software Development as three of the city's digital specialisms.