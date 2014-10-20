WIN! A Nest Protect and Thermostat bundle

We've got a fantastic Nest package to give away, which includes two Nest Protect alarms, a Nest Thermostat and a Thermostat stand.

The Nest Thermostat connects to your home Wi-Fi and adjusts your home's temperature based on your behaviour, leading to a potential 20% saving on your energy bill. It also looks pretty sleek, and should blend in nicely wherever it's placed.

The Nest Protect Smoke and Carbon Monoxide alarm will alert you of danger in the house. But rather than just deafening you with a harsh sound, Nest Protect will give you a heads-up beforehand to let you know what the danger is, and where it is. Protect connects to your smartphone and will even send you a message if the batteries are starting to run low, so you won't have to put up with annoying bleeping.

In sum, this package should help you set up a more conscious home - and all you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is click here and answer the question.

Please note that this competition is only open to UK residents over 18 years of age.