Those guys riding around on self-balancing scooters are breaking the law

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed what a good percentage of us hoped was true - if you're riding a self-balancing electric scooter then the chances are you're committing an offence.

The Met have published an FAQ that points out that, not only is it illegal to drive/ride/ponce your way down the road, it is also an offence to ride a vehicle on the pavement.

So where can you strut your stuff? Well - on private property (if you have the landowner's permission), so you're probably okay on your drive, as long as you've asked an appropriate adult.

Illegal maneuver

"Vehicles must be approved via ECWVTA or MSVA in order to be licensed and registered. Self-balancing scooters would not currently meet the requirements of these schemes so are not legal for road use, says the Met.

"It is an offence under section 72 of the Highway Act 1835 to ride or drive a vehicle on the pavement. It is only an offence under this Act in England and Wales. In Scotland it is an offence under section 129(5) of the Roads (Scotland)"

Oh, and the Met also points out: "The Department for Transport would advise that appropriate safety clothing should be worn at all times."

So, with drones being banned from most of the UK sky and self-balancing scooters outlawed from public spaces, you might just have to plump for that PlayStation for Christmas after all…