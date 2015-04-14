The FA wants to ruin the FA Cup by letting Twitter choose its music

The FA has come up with the world's worst idea for choosing the music to soundtrack the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley...asking Twitter.

Yep, one of the most venerable football cup competition in the world will feature tracks selected by people retweeting #facupmusic

So you can select from the likes of Fester Skank from Lethal Bizzle or Brandon Flowers' Can't Deny My Love.

The only upside we can see is that 'That bloody brass band' with 'the same thing they played five minutes ago that stopped everyone singing' is not an option.