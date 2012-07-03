Satellite offers broadband speeds for not-spot business

Small businesses, sole traders and home-based businesses in not-spots now have the option of a fast broadband solution via satellite broadband

Pan European satellite broadband provider, ToowayDirect has upgraded its satellite broadband services and can now offer terrestrial-type broadband speeds from the new Ka satellite launched last year. The new satellite service available throughout the UK can now deliver speeds of 18 Mbps download and 6 Mbps upload, up from 10 Mbps and 4 Mbps respectively.

Currently, 300,000 homes and businesses in the UK can't get broadband over wires, and a third of UK homes are unable to get more than 5 Mbps with 50% unable to get more than 6.7 Mbps, so it's no surprise that satellite-based internet connections have grown by 9%, according to Point Topic.

The new services are available everywhere across Europe now; with options for self-installation that means customers can be online within a few days. The satellite services are also accompanied by more generous data allowance, and there's no change in price.

ToowayDirect Managing Director Andrew Walwyn said:

"Whilst satellite broadband is unquestionably the answer for many people stuck in not-spots and now boasts many tens of thousands of satisfied users" adding "we feel that this will redraw the broadband map of Europe, as the new services mean tens of thousands of properties (that wouldn't have been able to otherwise) can now access the next wave of broadband functionality."

Prices for the new 18Mbps service start from £54.99 per month with a £29.99 connection fee and 26Gb monthly data allowance through to £99.99 per month with free connection and 50Gb data allowance per month. The new broadband service will also be available to ToowayDirects Tooway Pro business service over the coming months