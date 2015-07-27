Trending

Operation Drone Rescue

By World of tech  

Drone + coat hangers = the perfect rescue vehicle

Drone rescue

When a drunk friend managed to crash-land his prized quadcopter on a neighbour's roof, Harrisen Howes thought it was lost for good.

But after purchasing an even larger drone, Howes decided to mount a rescue mission.

Fitting his new device with hooks made of coat hangers he set out to retrieve his lost drone. Howes' efforts can be seen in the dramatic video below.

We'd have thought it'd be easier to just grab a ladder and knock on his neighbour's door, but the results probably wouldn't have been as exciting.

See more World of tech news