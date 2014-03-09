Samsung unveils new NFC printers for SMBs

Samsung has added two new product lines to its printer portfolio at CeBIT 2014 in Hannover, Germany. The Xpress C1860 and the Xpress M2885 are a colour and monochrome laser printer respectively, targeting the highly coveted 'small and medium-sized' business market.

That market, Samsung reckons, accounts for more than 60% of the entire business printing sector, which explains why Samsung's Printing Solutions Business will focus on the small and medium business segment in 2014.

Both Xpress printers are available in printer-only or MFP (copy, scan fax) flavours. They are A4 only and can print at up to 28ppm in mono and 18ppm in colour. The C1860 comes with two processors and 256MB of RAM while the mono one comes with a single 600MHz processor and 128MB of RAM.

Mobile convenience

As expected, they both use Samsung's own proprietary image enhancement technology, Rendering Engine for Clean Page or ReCP, plus polymerised toner, which it says produces better colours.

It is however, when it comes to sheer convenience, that Samsung plans to trump its competitors. NFC and Wi-Fi Direct technologies allow users to print documents simply by tapping their NFC-enabled devices (Samsung or not) on the printer.

NFC also allows SMB without a dedicated IT helpdesk to monitor their devices more easily simply by touching the printer's NFC receiver. Core to that offering is Samsung's Mobile Print app which has been updated to offer NFC capabilities and is already available for Android and iOS.

Samsung stated that the new printers will be introduced in Europe in April but has yet to confirm what their respecrtive SRPs will be.