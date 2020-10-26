Windows 10 update will take copy-and-paste to new heights

An upcoming Windows 10 update is set to improve upon the operating system's Cloud Clipboard facility, allowing users to copy-and-paste text and images across all their devices, new screenshots have confirmed.

Released in 2018, the existing feature synchronizes clipboard content across multiple Windows 10 computers attached to the same Microsoft account. For example, users can copy text to the clipboard on their desktop and paste it into a document stored on their laptop later in the day.

Owners of top-end Samsung smartphones can also communicate with devices running the April 2018 Windows 10 update via the Your Phone app.

Here's our list of the best business computers right now

We've built a list of the best mobile workstations around

Check out our list of the best workstations on the market

However, screenshots of the beta version of the Microsoft-owned SwiftKey keyboard have confirmed the company is working to extend this handy tool to all Android-based phones and tablets.

Microsoft SwiftKey for Android is an alternative keyboard that learns the user’s writing style to offer up the most relevant word predictions. A swipe typing mode also provides a different way for users to compose texts and emails on their Android devices.

With the new integration with Windows 10 Cloud Clipboard, Android users will be able to copy items on their mobile device and paste to their Windows 10 machines (and vice versa), making working across multiple pieces of kit far smoother.

Microsoft did not respond to our request for clarification over whether the SwiftKey Cloud Clipboard integration will also come to Apple devices at a later date.

The expansion of the cross-device clipboard feature comes hot on the heels of two other major changes to Windows 10 copy-and paste, announced in the summer.

Microsoft recently unveiled a new-look local clipboard , which will contain a panel that stores all the most recently copied images and GIFs, as well as 25 text entries.

The company’s flagship web browser, Edge, is also getting a new Link Format feature , which will allow users to specify whether a URL copied from the address bar is pasted as a link or in plain-text.

Here's our list of the best business laptops right now

Via Windows Latest