Wileyfox ditches Cyanogen for ‘a purer Android experience – enhanced’

Wileyfox has confirmed it is cutting ties with the now defunct Cyanogen OS, and it will be transitioning all its users to ‘a purer Android experience – enhanced’.

The British startup has stressed that user experience will remain unchanged, which means owners of Wileyfox devices such as the Swift, Spark and Swift 2 Plus can expect the additional features and customization options which the outgoing Cyanogen operating system brought with it.

No Nougat… yet

While this is an extensive update to all Wileyfox handsets, it does not include the latest version of Google’s software – Android 7 Nougat. Users will have to wait until February 2017 for that update to begin rollout.

This latest update is important if you do have a handset from Wileyfox and want Android 7, with the firm noting “We strongly recommend that all current and future users accept the upcoming update request to ensure they are on-boarded for the future.

“This will include the ability to maintain the same experience as before and the added ability to partake in updates and upgrades to the software in the future.”

So head to Settings > Software Update and keep an eye out for a new download update – it’ll be around 400MB in size.