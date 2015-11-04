The Huawei Watch is now available for discerning UK buyers

After being unveiled back in March, the much-anticipated Huawei Watch has finally hit British stores, with prices starting at £289.

The Android Wear-powered smartwatch is one of the most luxurious available, with a high-resolution 1.4-inch AMOLED screen, a speedy processor, and high-quality materials.

While prices start at £289 for the entry-level model with a leather strap, those with more expensive tastes can opt for either the stainless steel link or mesh models, which cost between £329 and £369.

If that's still too cheap for you there's also a rose gold model, which carries a price tag of £599.

That's expensive for a smartwatch – on a similar level to the Apple Watch – but as we acknowledged in our review it's also the most premium Android Wear device we've tested.

The Huawei Watch is available from Selfridges, Google Play Store and vMall.