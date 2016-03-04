Intel's rumored AR headset might be a total brainiac

While just about every company under the sun is pushing ahead with virtual reality technology, Intel is reportedly looking to develop its own augmented reality headset.

Intel is said to want to leverage its depth-perceiving RealSense 3D technology for the wearable, according to the Wall Street Journal, which could make it a much more powerful AR headset than we've seen so far.

That's because the company's RealSense 3D technology, as it has been used so far by Intel, can measure depth as well as read gestures.

A smarter AR

Using its depth perception to better map a person's real-world environment in an AR setting could unlock a number of possibilities, making it easier to move around a room without having to worry about needing a clear space. A person's couch or desk could also become part of the experience.

Some AR experiences, like those for Mattel's AR/VR ViewMaster, require a person to look at a specific spot within the experience to make a selection.

Using RealSense, a user could potentially reach out themselves and make a hand gesture to make a selection instead. This is similar to what's been developed by Microsoft for the HoloLens.

But while Intel plans on developing the design of the AR headset with RealSense 3D tech, the report suggests that the chip-maker would pitch it to other manufacturers to actually make the headset.

This wouldn't be too much of a surprise, as the company partnered with start-up IonVR to build a smartphone-based VR headset that also uses RealSense. It would likely hope to develop a similar partnership for an AR wearable.

The IonVR headset was shown off during CES 2016, where the chipmaker also showed off how RealSense 3D tech can be used in smartphones, Segways, drones and video games.