Facebook is getting the News Feed ready for Oculus Rift

Facebook Messenger's fancy new digs aren't the only thing CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed during today's F8 conference keynote.

The Facebook creator also introduced spherical videos that will soon begin appearing on your News Feed.

Users can see all around in the space in which the videos were taken, essentially controlling where their view is pointing at any given moment.

Paving the way

This type of interactive video is not new by any stretch, but it is new to Facebook.

The company, which purchased virtual reality pioneer Oculus VR in 2014, hopes Facebook users will also view the 360-degree videos while wearing the Oculus Rift headset.

With reportedly 3 billion videos viewed on Facebook every day - an absurdly large number, if accurate - Zuckerberg said he expects videos to keep growing and eventually become the main way people communicate on Facebook.