CEO responds to iPhone 'porn' accusations

Yesterday we ran a story about an apparent pornographic application being pulled from the iPhone App Store due to its content. The app in question contained wallpaper for your iPhone of scantily clad ladies, and was deemed to be inappropriate content for sale via the App Store.

Adam Lavine, the President and CEO of FunMobility inc, however, refutes claims made by a number of news sources – including this one – that the app in question is actually pornographic.

CEO responds

Responding to TechRadar's article on content-sharing site Digg.com, Lavine posted: "This article has blown this incident way out of proportion with this sensational characterisation.

"The content being shown above are the winners of a Hottest Girl contest. All content is double-screened by two FunMobility employees to be in complicance [sic] with very specific carrier guidelines: no nudity, no gang signs, no smoking, no signs, etc etc."

He continues: "There is nothing racier than what you would find on your local Walmart magazine rack or on network television. Additionally, glamour/model/amateur content makes up less than one per cent of Wallpaper Universe's catalogue of over 10,000 wallpapers including premium content, personalisable wallpapers, team logos, etc.

"To characterize Wallpaper Universe as 'softcore porn' is misleading. We have been in touch with Apple on this incident, and they informed us that they'd rather not have content like this, and we took it down. End of story."

No smoke without fire

So, there you have it. The app was pulled because of its non-pornographic content. We have contacted FunMobility to respond to their response, and will bring you more on this when we have it.

The most interesting thing out of this, however, is a sneak peak into Apple's clandestine App Store etiquette. Don't expect any gang-related applications or pro-smoking ones in the near future.