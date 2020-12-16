Turning your PC into a Chromebook is about to get a lot easier

If you've ever considered making the switch to ChromeOS, installing Neverware's CloudReady OS on an old or sluggish PC allows you to essentially turn your device into a Chromebook.

However, this process is likely about to get a whole lot easier as Neverware has announced that it has been acquired by Google. The search giant has been following the software company for some time now and just three years ago it invested in Neverware's Series B funding round.

In a statement to 9to5Google, a spokesperson from Google has confirmed the acquisition, saying:

“We can confirm that the Neverware team is joining the Google Chrome OS team. As we continue to support customers with their transition to the cloud, Neverware has offered a valuable solution, CloudReady, that allows customers to unlock the manageability, speed, and productivity of a Chrome device. Following our partnership over the past few years, we’re looking forward to working more closely with the team to support more customers in their transition to deploy Chrome OS.”

CloudReady

Just like Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, Neverware's CloudReady OS is based on Chromium. However, instead of being merely a forked browser, CloudReady is a full-featured operating system designed to be installed on aging Macs and PCs that are still very usable but no longer receive regular updates.

First launched in 2015, CloudReady is an ideal solution for schools that want experience the many benefits of ChromeOS without having to replace their old computers. Once the acquisition is complete, Google plans to make CloudReady an “official Chrome OS offering” according to a FAQ from Neverware.

Up until now, Neverware's release schedule has been a bit behind but that will change once CloudReady becomes an official Chrome OS offering. Going forward users “can expect the release mechanics to fall in line with official Chrome OS releases”.

Through its acquisition of Neverware, Google will be able to provide more users with a simple way to try out Chrome OS on the hardware they already own.

