This Seagate PS5 SSD is at a discount worth recommending on Prime Day

Internal PS5 SSDs are more often than not a costly investment, but this year's Amazon Prime Day has made that steep hill slightly easier to climb.
As part of this year's Prime Day deals, you can pick up the Seagate FireCuda 530 2TB internal SSD for less. It's down from its usually steep price of £439.99 to just £284.99, an impressive 35% discount that's usually hard to come by. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Today's best Seagate FireCuda 530 SSD deal
Seagate FireCuda 530 2TB SSD:
£439.99 £284.99 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)
Save 35% - Modern console storage can fill up fast, given the enormous file sizes of some games. That's why this 2TB internal SSD is a worthwhile investment for your PS5. With it, you're effectively tripling the amount of storage space available on your console.
Storage space can fill up fast on modern consoles like the PS5. That's because games often bear massive file sizes, especially big-budget titles like Horizon Forbidden West or Gran Turismo 7. As such, you'll likely find that it won't take long for your 1TB of storage to be all used up.
That's where Seagate's excellent 2TB internal SSD comes in. It's one of the best PS5 SSDs you can buy, and this superb Prime Day deal makes buying one a much more reasonable investment. An extra 2TB will effectively triple the amount of storage space available on your console.
If you download and play a lot of the best PS5 games, or own a PS5 Digital Edition console, internal SSDs can be lifesavers, preventing you from having to delete big games more frequently.
Even better, the Seagate FireCuda 530 comes with the heatsink already slotted onto the SSD. This means you won't have to apply it yourself, making it an excellent purchase for beginners.
Sony allows users to install internal SSDs into their PS5 console. This isn't as intimidating as it sounds, though you will need to remove your PS5's faceplates in order to access the SSD port. Learn how to install a PS5 SSD with our handy, straightforward guide.
