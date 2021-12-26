This PS5 restock is still available at Game - get yourself a console for Boxing Day

Three days after it was first available, a PS5 restock is (somehow) still live at Game with a selection of console bundles available to buy on Boxing Day. It has to be the longest we've seen the PS5 stay in stock for months, so don't miss this opportunity to secure a console before the end of the year.

As always seems to be the case with these things, the standalone console has already sold out. However, a significant number of the bundles are still available to order today, including top games such as Spider-Man, Ratchet & Clank and FIFA.

It's worth pointing out that any consoles ordered in this PS5 restock at Game won't arrive before the end of the year - it's essentially a pre-order. The retailer itself has confirmed that payments will not be taken until around December 29, then the earliest ship date for consoles is January 7 for express orders, but it could be as late as January 21 for the rest.

If that all sounds good to you, we think the best value bundle is definitely the PS5 with Spider-Man: Miles Morales for £501.98. That gets you the latest Sony console and one of the best PS5 games to get you started. If you have more cash to splash you can go for bundles with an additional controller or more games, too. We'd suggest doing your best to avoid the ones with items of questionable value, such as the clothing items, but they do tend to be less popular (as you'd imagine) and easier to snag quickly.

So, some customers could be waiting a while to get their console. On the plus side, if you haven't got your console yet and you do manage to pre-order one then you can really put your feet up over the holidays secure in the feeling that you're getting one soon(ish).

As always, this PS5 restock is going to be rapidly selling out so we'd recommend acting quickly if you're interested. Under no circumstances should you simply hang around - get yourself in that queue then decide later.

PS5 restock at Game

PS5: bundles from £501.98 at Game PS5: bundles from £501.98 at Game

Individual consoles may have sold out, but there are still loads of bundles are available today at Game for delivery in January. You can have your pick of them all right now, but our advice is to load up on your most-wanted games and accessories while avoiding the clothing items. If you do find one is out of stock you can simply try another to see if you have any better luck.

It may be a shame that there's a small wait to get your PS5, then. On the plus side, if you haven't got your console yet and you do manage to pre-order one then you can really put your feet up over the rest of the holidays secure in the knowledge that you're getting one soon(ish).

And even though it's been live for three days, you can be sure that this PS5 restock is going to sell out soon enough. We'd recommend acting quickly if you're interested as we really haven't seen an opportunity like this before.

Still, if these bundles suddenly sell out and you don't manage to score yourself a console with this PS5 restock then we recommend checking in at our main where to buy the PS5 guide and bookmarking the page. It's updated regularly with all the latest PS5 restock news and all the latest tips to help our readers secure a console. For any extras, our PS5 deals page has all the latest discounts on games, accessories and more.

You can also check the links to buy a PS5 at various retailers below, including the PS5 Digital Edition. Keep checking these as more consoles will hit the shelves throughout 2022. Our Boxing Day sales live blog will also share any PS5 restocks we spot throughout the day. Whatever you do, we'd recommend not paying over the odds to scalpers because restocks are now more frequent - and, going by this one, longer-lasting too.

Not after the PS5? You can always keep up to date with the latest on where to buy the Xbox Series X and where to find Nintendo Switch OLED stock right here as well. Both consoles have been in heavy demand over the last year.