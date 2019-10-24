This PC is so cheap you're kind of getting it free with Windows 10

A genuine copy of Windows 10 Home costs about $139 direct from Microsoft, yet you can get a mini PC, the Beelink T4 , for as little as $96.99, straight from Gearbest, when you use the coupon code GBCN85T4.

Now this is a more versatile product compared to your generic Android box and can be used as a tiny media PC or a business thin client.

Compared to the Z83II, which was our previous price champion, this one comes with a slightly more powerful Atom CPU, the Z8500, and despite the bad reputation these processors have, they are good enough for office work and some light gaming.

Compact

Although there have been cheaper PCs in the past but they usually have one or more flaws; they are either second hand machines or do not have enough memory and onboard storage capacity (they usually have 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage).

The Beelink T4 is the most affordable Windows 10 PC currently on sale that has enough memory and onboard storage, whilst also being new. It has an old but still capable Intel Atom X5-Z8500 quad-core CPU, 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 64GB of eMMC onboard storage.

It is well connected with a bevy of ports; you get a Gigabit Ethernet port (a nice surprise at this price), 802.11ac wireless (might be an anomaly), Bluetooth 4.0, a HDMI port, a card reader, three USB ports (one USB 2.0), a power button and a headphone jack.

The device is absolutely tiny, hardly bigger than a couple of stacked CD cases and you even have a bracket to mount it at the back of a monitor or TV, which is great for front desk staff where space is a premium

It is passively cooled which means no annoying fan noise when in use. You won’t be able to upgrade it (say by swapping the SSD) though as everything inside is integrated.