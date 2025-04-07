We have an exclusive deal from GEEKOM that will boost your productivity

Save £230 on GEEKOM XT12 Pro Mini

Geekom XT12 Pro Mini
If you need productivity, media streaming, or even gaming, this compact mini PC from GEEKOM has you covered. The device features Intel’s Alder Lake-H series processor, the Core i9-12900H, 32 GB of RAM, and 1 TB SSD, ensuring all your needs are covered.

GEEKOM XT12 Pro combines a lot of technology in a small form factor, taking up 11.7 X 11.2 centimeters. The build quality is strong, featuring a mix of metal and plastic, giving off a premium look and feel in both silver and white, the only available colors. If you’re wondering, yes, you can attach GEEKOM XT12 Pro to a monitor using the supplied VESA mount.

GEEKOM X12 Pro
GEEKOM X12 Pro connectivity and performance

In terms of connectivity, the GEEKOM XT12 Pro has numerous interfaces on both the front and the back. Four USB-A and two USB-C ports are available, with USB-C supporting USB4. USB4 can be used to connect to screens, but there is also an HDMI port, giving you the option to connect it to a maximum of four screens at one time. MediaTek Wi-Fi 6E MT7922 WLAN is in charge of communication, while not being the best in class, it certainly offers enough transmission speeds for all of your needs.

Gaming performance is not the best, with the XT12 Pro achieving playable framerates only at the lowest resolutions and settings. Overall, the system performs well and is ideal for office tasks, media consumption, and light gaming.

Sead Fadilpašić

Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.

