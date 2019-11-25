This is the cheapest Windows laptop you can buy on Black Friday – but you shouldn't

There are some amazing Black Friday laptop deals available right now, and you might be tempted by a super-cheap Windows laptop like this Lenovo IdeaPad N3350 for £120 (if you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for cheap laptop deals where you are). However, you shouldn't be.

That's not because this particular laptop is refurbished. Refurbished devices from reliable vendors (like Laptops Direct, which is selling this one) are often good as new. Some have been returned by the first buyer due to a fault, which has subsequently been repaired, while others are returned unopened simply because the original buyer changed their mind. For more information, check out our guide to buying a refurbished laptop on Black Friday.

No, the problem here involves Lenovo's choice of components. As you might expect for such a low price, this laptop's specs are pretty underwhelming: an 11.6-inch screen, 4GB RAM and an Intel Celeron N3350 processor. The real issue, though, is the mere 32GB storage.

This is quite possibly the cheapest Windows laptop we'll see on Black Friday this year – and we wouldn't advise buying it. With only 4GB RAM it's pretty underpowered, and its 32GB storage will make updating Windows a real hassle. If you really need a laptop under £200, we recommend looking for a Chromebook instead. ChromeOS is far less resource-hungry than Windows, and you'll have the full contents of the Google Play Store at your fingertips.

For a while you might be happy enough saving your work in the cloud and keeping software installs to a minimum, but the problems start when it's time for a major Windows update.

Not only will you need enough space to download the update itself (which could be over 3GB), you'll also need room for a backup of your operating system while it's installed. With only 32GB at your disposal, that's simply not possible – and Windows will tell you so with an error message informing you that it needs more space.

Deferring the update indefinitely isn't an option; not only will you miss out on new features, it could leave your system with security vulnerabilities. So what can you do?

Updating a 32GB laptop

First, you'll need to free up as much space as you can on the laptop by temporarily uninstalling programs and saving your files to a service like Google Drive. Windows will also offer to perform some cleanup tasks for you, including removing previous Windows installations.

For a 32GB device this is unlikely to be enough, so you'll also need to get your hands on an external drive with a capacity of at least 16GB. Connect this when the 'Windows needs more space' error message appears

Alternatively, you can perform a clean install of Windows 10, complete with all the most recent updates. To do this, you'll need a second PC that you can use to create the install media using the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool, plus a blank USB flash drive with at least 8GB space.

What's the alternative?

If you're in real need of a laptop for under £200, it's much better to look for a Chromebook instead. Provided you don't need Windows software, they can be a great alternative. Chrome OS can run smoothly on much less powerful hardware than Windows, all your documents are stored in the cloud automatically, and you have all the apps in the Google Play Store at your disposal.

This Lenovo IdeaPad S330 from Argos is just £170 for Black Friday. Its specs are similar to its Windows counterpart above (with a larger screen) but with ChromeOS, this isn't a problem.

This 14in Chromebook certainly isn't the most powerful laptop around, with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage, but with this Black Friday deal, its price is tough to beat.

