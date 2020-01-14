This is the cheapest 256GB smartphone that comes with 8GB RAM

We have found memories of the Elephone Soldier , a rugged smartphone that sported a rather unique analogue compass and a price point that earned it some top marks in reviews around the world.

Elephone now has a new flagship, the U3H, and although it may not have the same rugged credential as its sibling, it more than makes up for it elsewhere.

At $184.89 (about £142, AU$268) after using an exclusive couponat AliExpress, the Elephone U3H is the cheapest smartphone that combines 256GB storage with 8GB of system memory, as much as some flagship laptops on the market.

There’s also two rear cameras including a 48-megapixel one from Sony, the IMX586, a rather big 6.53-inch FHD+ display and a not-so-small 3,500mAh battery.

Add NFC and wireless charging and you get a device that, on paper, is difficult to beat if storage is what you’re after. It currently rocks Android 9.0 but the manufacturer has confirmed that it will get Android 10 in a few weeks.

As a disclaimer, buying from Chinese retailers like Aliexpress means that you may have to wait a long time to get your item, up to two months.

There’s also a slim chance of getting stung by extra charges and products from China may not be 100% compatible with local voltage or mobile network bands, with returns often a pain to complete.