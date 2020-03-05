These Voxi SIM only deals now start from £5 a month with an exclusive code

Both phone contracts and SIM plans come with a pretty large level of commitment. 12 months, 24 months or now even 36...It's a lot. That's why 1-month rolling contracts can be a safe haven for those wanting an affordable SIM only deal but also have fears of phone commitment.

To lessen the worry of being tied into a contract you're not happy with and throw some bargain pricing in as well, right now you can cut £5 off the monthly cost of a range of Voxi SIMs. Type in our exclusive voucher code TRVOXI at the checkout, and you'll be sent £5 after signing up. That means you could get a whole 30 days of data, calls and texts from as little as a fiver.

All of these SIM only deals operate on 1-month rolling contracts meaning you can duck out if you're not happy with your service or simply want a different plan. And along with the obvious bonus of exclusively cutting down the price, all of these Voxi plans offer unlimited usage of social media. Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram and even Pinterest - none of the major names will use up any data.

While all of these plans carry some small upfront fees, Mobiles.co.uk will also give you a voucher matching the price - effectively cancelling out said cost. Why these deals couldn't just cost nothing upfront is completely beyond us, especially considering most SIM plans don't carry upfront fees. But there we are!

Below you'll find everything you need to know about these Voxi plans and if the extra saving or social media bonuses don't tempt you, we've also included information on its biggest competitor - Smarty Mobile - offering more flexible SIM only deals.

Voxi's impressive SIM only deals:

SIM only plan from Voxi | £10 upfront + £10 voucher | 1 month rolling | 6GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £5 for first month with code TRVOXI, then £10 a month

The cheapest of the three options, after you use the code TRVOXI, you will only have to pay £5 for your first month. If you like it, you can continue for £10 a month. While you could go even cheaper for more data with other networks, the unlimited social media cap helps balance it out.

SIM only plan from Voxi | £10 upfront + £10 voucher | 1 month rolling | 15GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 for first month with code TRVOXI, then £15 a month

Jumping up in both cost and data, here you're securing 15GB of data at a price of £10 and then £15 for the rest of the months. That puts this in the realms of one of the more affordable options for this price, especially when you consider the 1-month flexibility.

SIM only plan from Voxi | £10 upfront + £10 voucher | 1 month rolling | 60GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 for first month with code TRVOXI, then £20 a month

Finally, the biggest data plan from Voxi. You're getting 60GB of data for £15, then £20 for the rest. Combine that with the unlimited social media and you should see yourself staying well away from hitting your data cap each month.

What kind of SIM only deals does Smarty offer?

If you like the flexibility on offer from Voxi but would prefer something different, Smarty could be a great counter-offer. Its top offer will land you with 50GB of data at a price of £15 a month.

Want to go cheaper? For £10 a month, you can land 30GB of data. While both plans are cheaper than what's on offer from Voxi, you are losing out on the unlimited use of social media.

