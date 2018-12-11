These could be the cheapest PlayStation Plus membership prices you'll get before Christmas

Want a load of free games, exclusive discounts and access to online multiplayer on your PS4? Then you'll not want to miss these freshly discounted PlayStation Plus deals.

PlayStation Plus memberships can be pricey if you pay full price or accidentally let the auto-renew settings pay for a year as soon as your current sub ends. We can do much better for you here at TechRadar Deals though. Today we've found the absolute cheapest PlayStation Plus prices for a 12-month membership. This is a fantastic gift idea for anyone you know that may be getting a PS4 or PS4 Pro for Christmas. It's even a great buy if they already have a sub, as you can stack this on top of an existing one.

Take a look at the links below, where we've called out the latest prices from CDKeys.com, who is cheaper than any other reputable site right now. The code will be sent digitally to you within minutes of the purchase, so you don't have to worry about the postman delivering it on time. We've found discounts on both the US and UK memberships - be sure to select the correct ones, as PlayStation Plus membership codes are country-specific.

We compare PlayStation Plus prices and deals all year, so we know a great set of prices when we see them and we love these ones!

