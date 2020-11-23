The world's best running watch is its lowest price ever at Amazon for Black Friday

The Polar M430 GPS running watch is down to just £91.99 at Amazon right now in the Black Friday sale – its lowest price ever.

Polar made its name in heart rate monitors, and the Polar M430 has been sitting at the top of our guide to the best running watches for many months thanks to the reliability and accuracy of both its health metrics and GPS tracking.

Polar M430: £132.44 £91.99 at Amazon (save £40.45)

The Polar M430 is out pick for the best running watch of 2020, and this Black Friday deal is the cheapest it's ever been at Amazon. It teams impressive battery life with super accurate GPS and heart rate monitoring, and the data is gathers can be mined for insights with the excellent Polar Flow app.

After each run, your data is synced with the Polar Flow app, which presents you with a huge range of insights to help track your training, and give you the tools you need to improve your performance.

It's super robust too, and is available in white, black and orange – just take your pick, then select the size from the drop-down menu below to see the deal price. It doesn't have a colour touchscreen, and is definitely designed for practicality rather than looks, but if you work out hard then that's only going to be a plus (sweat and touchscreens really don't mix).

This deal ends at midnight on Monday November 25, so you'll need to move fast to grab it. We've never seen the Polar M430 this cheap at Amazon before, and we may not do again on Black Friday.

