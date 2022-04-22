The latest Google Workspace update gives businesses one less thing to worry about

Audio player loading…

Google Workspace admins will now be able to specify how and when Android apps installed on employee devices update.

Admins will now be able to specify whether updates for tools such as Docs, Sheets and Slides are installed right away or postponed, giving them greater control over how Android apps are deployed within their fleet of business smartphones and tablets.

In addition, admins will be able to set these policies on a group level within their organizations.

Manage Android apps

Until now, the default behavior for app updates in Google Workspace was based around whether the device was connected to a Wi-Fi network, charging, and actively in use.

Google says that this behavior is not always suited to the needs of its customers, and that admins need more granular control over how apps are updated.

With this update, admins can now set specific criteria for when their employees’ Workspace apps update.

Admins will now have access to a variety of update options. These include “High priority”, where updates are installed immediately, as well as “Postponed mode” where automatic updates are delayed for three months after a new version launched.

The product update is set for a gradual rollout, allowing up to 15 days for feature visibility, starting on April 21, 2022.

The new update is available for Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Education Plus, Frontline, legacy G Suite Business and Basic, and Cloud Identity premium customers.

The news comes as Google continues to remain active in terms of adding new features to its Workspace suite.

Google recently unveiled a series of updates to the suite, which included the ability to integrate Meet directly into Docs, Sheets and Slides, which allows Google Workspace users to quickly spin up a meeting when collaborating on a project.

The update also included smaller additions, such as the ability to use emoji reactions during meetings.